Race on to find source after Covid-19 found in Taranaki wastewater

On Friday it was confirmed that a wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Monday came back positive for Covid-19.

The race is on in Taranaki to link a positive Covid-19 wastewater sample with its source, so the region can “put a lid” on the spread of the virus.

On Friday, it was confirmed that an ESR wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Monday came back with a “strong positive” result for Covid-19.

ESR will carry out a second test in Stratford on Friday with results expected in two to three days.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ngāruahine Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls and Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke spoke about the plan for the testing station on Miranda St on Friday morning.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said these tests would make sure it was an “accurate” result.

“But it looks fairly certain there is Covid in our water system,” Volzke said. “We really, really need to find out where this has come from. It's possible there are people in the community unknowingly spreading Covid.”

The district's mayor looked at his phone at 10pm on Thursday to see Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) chief executive Rosemary Clements ringing and “anticipated it was something bad”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cars were lined up at the pop-up Stratford Covid-19 testing station from 11am.

“It's certainly a concern, it’s not something we welcome obviously, but we want to make sure we can contain it.” Volzke said.

“In the period while we’re trying to contain the source, it’s really important that people follow the protocols and keep themselves safe.

“If you’re feeling unwell in any way at all, come along and get tested at one of the pop-up clinics.”

Volzke warned the positive sample should be a concern for all of Taranaki.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kaima'i of Ngāruahine worked hard to move through the public queueing to get tested.

With the Taranaki Garden Festival and Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival both running this week, there was a lot of movement of people through the region.

“It's not necessarily a Stratford thing,” Volzke said. “It really has to be a regional response.”

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said he was not surprised by the news and personally thought Covid-19 would have arrived in the region a couple of weeks ago.

“It was inevitable...We would have liked to have held it off for a few more weeks to get the [vaccination] numbers up.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff There was a small queue of cars at the New Plymouth Covid-19 testing centre after news of the positive sample broke.

The strong positive result means the chances of it being a false positive are slim, and the chance someone with the virus is in the community undetected or has been in the region is high, Neil Holdom said.

“It’s mission critical to find them,” Holdom said. “We need to identify and isolate the source and put a lid on it [Covid] as soon as possible.”

Holdom said those with symptoms needed to get tested, then go home and stay home.

The approach from here was to do lots of testing and lots of vaccinating, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Nicholls, of Ngāruahine, was on testing duties at the pop-up in Stratford.

“It matters now more than ever.”

In response to the news, Ngāruahine and the Taranaki District Health Board have stepped up testing capacity, with a clinic at Stratford’s War Memorial car park on Miranda St on Friday.

Once the community got wind of the wastewater results, people started queueing before 11am and by midday they lined the streets surrounding the area.

Ngāruahine Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls was on testing and had many of the iwi kaima’i on deck helping out.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Marie Mander is double vaccinated, but decided to get tested to “do the right thing”.

Yarrows Bakery worker Marie Mander was one of the many that lined up to get tested, but she didn't have symptoms.

“I’m an essential worker,” Mander said. “I’ve had my second vaccination, I just thought I’d do the right thing.”

Stratford rest home worker Allan Cottrell also had no symptoms, but had been asked by his work to get tested.

He said he'd rather be safe than sorry.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Leo Hutson has had plenty of tests before, so this one wasn’t too bad.

Leo Hutson and daughter Edith, 4, were feeling the same.

Except Hutson said Edith had cold-like symptoms, so the pair got tested.

He had had the test before, as he had been through MIQ in recent months, and while Edith hadn’t, she handled the test like a trooper and got a round of applause afterwards.

Stratford's residents can also get vaccinated at Stratford Countdown supermarket and through Ngāti Ruanui’s mobile vaccination response on Friday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has been trained as a vaccinator and said mobile units would be in Stratford offering testing and vaccinations on Friday.

Ngāti Ruanui was the first to break the news, saying in an emailed statement on Friday morning it had been told on Thursday night about the “strong” Covid-positive sample.

Iwi kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae said the iwi would be directing all its resourcing towards the Stratford community

“It’s hugely important that we connect the dots between the wastewater result and the source,” Rae said.

“In such an isolated community, this could indicate wider spread throughout the region if the source made stops in New Plymouth for example.”

She said the concern was the “extremely low vaccination rates” in the region, with only 68 per cent of the eligible population in Taranaki fully vaccinated. In Stratford, about 65.7 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Te Paati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the rates were worse for Māori, which was another concern.

“The longer we take to identify the source, the longer a potential outbreak has, to get out of control,” she said.

In a statement, the TDHB said it too was preparing for a surge in testing.

By 11am there were already lines of cars outside the Stratford testing centre, and the main centre at Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth had a small queue.

The TDHB said the positive sample could be due to recently recovered cases returning to the region from MIQ who were shedding the virus, transient visitors to the region, or could signal undetected cases in the community.

Stuff Taranaki District Health Board medical officer of health Jonathan Jarman says the longer it takes to find the source the bigger the potential spread of the virus.

But TDHB medical officer of health Dr Jonathan Jarman reiterated it was very possible there was undetected community transmission with one or more infectious people using the wastewater system in Stratford.

The wastewater detection has not been linked to a known active case, he said.

“The longer it takes to find this person or people the bigger the potential spread of the virus.”

Jarman said there were no positive cases or locations of interest in Taranaki so far but warned the community not to get complacent about the possibility of the virus being here.

“We know the Delta variant is highly transmissible, so if the virus is in our community it could be a concern for people who are not vaccinated.”

Jarman said testing and vaccination were the best protection.

“Testing will be key to detecting community transmission and if we get onto it quickly we might be able to cope better if Covid-19 arrives here...The higher our vaccination rates are in Taranaki, the less impact it will have on our healthcare services, our businesses, and our everyday living.

“Please remember to be extra vigilant wearing face coverings, scanning in everywhere you go, washing hands or sanitising, and social distancing as much as possible.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett is asking people to get vaccinated and those with symptoms to get tested.

New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett was also urging people with even the slightest symptoms to get tested.

“Please get tested, please get vaccinated,” he said. “It’s a reminder of what we have to do.”

Taranaki has not had a Delta Covid-19 case but the region had several coronavirus scares this year.

In July, ESR confirmed a positive test had been detected in New Plymouth's wastewater, which sparked a big jump in Covid testing, however no cases were detected.

The region has also faced scares involving foreign fishing vessels with infected mariners on board and when a family travelled to the region at Waitanagi weekend after a member tested positive after leaving managed isolation.