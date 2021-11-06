Covid-19: Wastewater results see Stratford Speedway meet cancelled

The Stratford Speedway opening night was set to happen on Saturday, but has been called off. (File photo)

The Stratford Speedway opening night has been canned in light of recent wastewater tests in the district revealing Covid-19.

The event, which was dubbed ‘take two’ as it had been postponed previously, was set to take place Saturday night.

The Taranaki District Health Board mobile vaccination clinic was also meant to attend the opening, and was offering first and second jabs.

But, in a Facebook post on the Stratford Speedway page, the decision was made to cancel the meet.

“The safety of our drivers, crew, staff, volunteers and spectators is paramount.”

The post also said the speedway team would review the next scheduled race event, which is set to take place November 13, in coming days.