St John Ambulance and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter were called to Cardiff around 9pm on Friday. (File photo)

A man has been flown to Waikato Hospital after being seriously burned in Taranaki on Friday night.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to Cardiff, near Stratford, around 9pm for a patient in serious condition.

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crewman Luke Miller said the man was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital that night, and flown to Waikato on Saturday morning.

Miller said the man’s injuries were not fireworks related.