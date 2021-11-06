Protestors padlock themselves to gates of Fonterra factory
Chained by the neck to the gates of a Taranaki Fonterra factory, a group of protestors disrupted the flow of tankers on Saturday.
The activists, who came from a number of different environmental groups, protested to “send Fonterra a message”, Emily Bailey of Climate Justice Taranaki said.
“It’s not just about cows burping.”
The group started a hīkoi near Fonterra Whareroa Factory in Hāwera at 10am, and four people chained and padlocked themselves to the gate not long after. A fifth person joined in the hours that followed.
They were chained to the main gate that tankers use, and the trucks had to be detoured through another entrance.
A group of about 10 also gathered in support with signs in hand.
Rob Baigent-Ritchie said the way Fonterra operated was a “crime on papatūānuku”.
Baigent-Ritchie said he had grandchildren and wanted to be around for when he had great-grandchildren.
“I just what to be able to look them in the eye when they ask what I’ve done,” he said. “At least I did something. So many of us have done nothing.”
Baigent-Ritchie sat alongside Rachael Laurie, whose chain had been cut by security guards with an angle grinder.
Sandra Kyle, of Whanganui, and Elin Arbez and Summer Aitken were chained to another gate.
Security guards stood nearby, and phoned police, as the protestors were chained to gates which would automatically open if there was an emergency.
Police arrived just before 3pm, but the group had already removed themselves from the gates.
In an emailed statement, a Fonterra spokesperson said the company “respects people’s right to protest”.
The spokesperson also said Fonterra had “been making good progress” on initiatives outlined in its latest sustainability report.