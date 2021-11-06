Iwi takes to streets with microphone and speaker to encourage vaccination

Stratford testing and vaccination pop-up clinics weren't awfully busy on Saturday, following the announcement of a Covid-19 positive wastewater sample on Friday, but that didn't slow iwi down.

A slow start to testing and vaccinations in the Taranaki town where Covid-19 was found in the wastewater saw an iwi get innovative on Saturday.

Ngāti Ruanui took to the streets of Stratford, where a “strong” Covid-19 result was discovered in wastewater on Thursday night, in a van with a microphone and speaker announcing they were doing Covid-19 vaccinations and tests at the southern end of town.

“We’ve got to give this every shot we have,” Ngāti Ruanui leader and Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said. “It’s down to the innovative aspects now.”

Ngāti Ruanui kaimahi, including leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Sherisse Thompson on the microphone, were out loud and proud, telling the Stratford community where to get tested and vaccinated.

Saturday’s slow start was a stark contrast to Friday, when the wastewater results were made public, where so many tests were done that South Taranaki ran out of swabs, Ngarewa-Packer said.

“It was really fantastic, it was amazing,” she said. “But we’re really not ready for a surge testing event.”

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said 624 tests were completed across the region on Friday, and around 150 had been done by midday on Saturday.

Sherisse Thompson's voice echoed the streets of Stratford.

There were no cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki on Saturday, but Ngarewa-Packer expected that test results from Friday would come through on Sunday.

“The more testing we do here the better the officials can get sample sizes – is it still here? Have we got Covid in the community? I think that’s what everybody wants to be assured of.”

Ngarewa-Packer said Ngāti Ruanui postponed its vaccination clinic in Hāwera, which was meant to be a follow-up to Super Saturday, to accommodate for Stratford.

Jesiah Patterson, 21, got his first jab from vaccinator Jamie-Anne Manutai on Saturday.

But she didn't mind – the news had seen testing and first vaccinations jump, especially in young people.

Jesiah Patterson and Brianna Norman, both 21, were included in that.

The Eltham pair made the call to get their first jab at the clinic on Saturday, in light of the news.

Brianna Norman, 21, who was vaccinated by registered nurse Tina Schlaadt, said it was the easiest jab she'd ever had.

“We weren’t against it, we just weren’t ready for it,” Patterson said. “But it’s just getting too close now.”

And, they were glad they made the call.

“That was the easiest jab I’ve ever had,” Norman said. “I won’t even be worried about the second.”

Police were called to the Ngāti Ruanui clinic as a man was harassing kaimahi. He was later arrested.

The clinic kaimahi (workers) were encouraged by regular toots from passing traffic, but police had to be called after a man started harassing and filming them. He was arrested around 2.30pm.

Ngarewa-Packer said they would rather be safe than sorry after her husband, Neil Packer, was assaulted at a vaccination clinic last Saturday.

Not far up the road, at the Ngāruahine and TDHB pop-up testing clinic, things had been steady, Ngāruahine Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls said.

Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls encouraged anyone who was feeling sick, or worried, to get tested.

They'd done about the same number of tests as the day before, but had a second person to help with testing, which sped up the lines.

The Miranda St pop-up clinic was set to start again at 10am on Sunday, and Nicholls encouraged anyone who was feeling sick, or worried, to come along.

“It’s really beneficial in this really early stage, after that positive water test, to have a broad range,” he said. “It gives us a little bit more information around if any infiltration into the community’s had occurred, exactly how far.”