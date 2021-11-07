No Taranaki Covid-19 cases doesn't mean 'we're out of the woods yet', leaders say

Stratford testing and vaccination pop-up clinics weren't awfully busy on Saturday, following the announcement of a Covid-19 positive wastewater sample on Friday, but that didn't slow iwi down.

While no cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Taranaki following the detection of the virus in Stratford’s wastewater, residents are still being urged to get tested and vaccinated.

On Friday, it was confirmed that an Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Monday, November 1, had come back with a “strong positive” result for Covid-19.

On Sunday, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said since Friday more than 1000 tests had been undertaken, and they had the results back for about 600 – all of which were negative.

Ngāti Ruanui leader and Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer encouraged people to get tested as she feared Covid-19 was “still in the community quietly bubbling away”.

"I’m extremely worried,” Ngarewa-Packer said. “It was very strong here [in the wastewater].”

Ngarewa-Packer, who spent Friday and Saturday on the ground in Stratford with her iwi running a testing and vaccination clinic, thought there being no positive cases could mean one of two things: the wastewater result came from a visitor in a camper van who has since left the region, or someone was asymptomatic in the community.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke and Ngāti Ruanui leader and Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer caught up at the iwi vaccination and testing clinic on Saturday.

She had hoped to see more testing done over the weekend, and hoped more people would take up the opportunity to get tested, and vaccinated, this week.

Of the eligible population in Taranaki, 86 per cent have received their first jab, and 70 per cent their second. This remains one of the lowest rates in the country and behind the national average of 89 and 77 per cent.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke continued to encourage anyone with symptoms to get tested, and for those who had not to “take advantage of the vaccination clinics in and around town”.

“Until the results of the further testing are through, when we can identify the source of Covid in Stratford’s wastewater, people need to be following precautions,” he said.

Volzke said he was “confident” they would see the results on Monday.

In an emailed statement, TDHB incident management team controller Becky Jenkins said Stratford had the highest testing rates over the weekend.

But she said more region-wide testing needed to be done to ensure there is no community transmission, which meant Taranaki was “not out of the woods yet”.

Meanwhile, wastewater sampling continued at the weekend in Stratford, as well as samples being collected from Hāwera, Opunake and Patea.

Samples are also expected to be collected from Kaponga, Manaia and Waverley this week.

Results from samples taken over the weekend and Monday are due back Wednesday.

The wastewater test from New Plymouth on Thursday did not detect any Covid-19.