Surprise move sees no further action taken at New Plymouth councillor's alleged conduct breach

New Plymouth District councillor Sam Bennett faced a hearing after it was alleged he breached the code of conduct. (File Photo)

In a surprise move, New Plymouth District Council has voted to take no further action regarding a district councillor's alleged breach of the code of conduct.

At Tuesday's full meeting of the New Plymouth District Council, Mayor Neil Holdom put forward the proposition as a way to put the matter to an end – a matter he said posed a risk to the council’s reputation, and possibly its coffers if it were taken to court over the outcome.

It was alleged that Sam Bennett breached the code of conduct after a complaint by a man who said he was called a racist by the first-term councillor during a heated exchange in a city pub on July 17.

It was also alleged that Bennett used the same word when referring to councillor Murray Chong, and an NPDC-commissioned private investigator Susan Ashton later found against him.

A full quota of councillors was present for the hearing. Bennett and Chong made statements beforehand and were subject to questioning by mayor Holdom and other councillors.

Chong took to his feet and said he was sick of being called a racist and had copped abuse from people when he is out and about, saying at times he feared for his life.

He pointed the finger at Bennett, who he said was “fuelling” that abuse and that it was the second time he had been called a racist by him, with no apology given afterwards.

Bennett was represented by lawyer Steve Rollo, who argued that the complaint process was “fatally flawed”, labelling it “unlawful”.

“The only fix for this matter now is to start the whole process right from the beginning, or to abandon it.”

Rollo argued for the latter and said Bennett had the right to express his views, including if he believed Chong or a member of the public was racist, under freedom of expression laws.

However, it was clarified by Rollo that Bennett maintained his denial about using the word racist during the exchange in the Crowded House bar.

Rollo was harsh in his assessment of the process, which he called “fundamentally flawed right from the outset.”

He also said it was a “grave mistake” for councillor to rely on Ashton’s report, which was based on “conclusions and impressions, rather than facts”.

He then issued the threat of High Court action being taken if the issue was not immediately voted down.

When questioned on this, Rollo said there was a risk of this matter ending up in court, and referred to it being a “cakewalk” in terms of it finding in Bennett’s favour, with the likelihood it would cost NPDC “a lot of money”.

This claim visibly raised the hackles of some councillors present.

However, it was also disclosed by council staff at the hearing that no independent legal advice was sought by NPDC in relation to the breach matter.

In supporting his motion about no further action, Holdom said the council had tried to resolve this issue earlier and it had already cost the organisation time and money.

In the debate around Holdom's motion, councillors expressed their disappointment in the matter getting to this point.

Deputy mayor Richard Jordan was more pointed in his feedback, saying Chong and Bennett had done their colleagues no favours.

“You have impugned the rest of us and I find this disappointing.”

The motion was supported by all councillors when it was put to the vote, with only councillor Dinnie Moeahu abstaining.

The messy affair is canvassed in Ashton’s report, which outlined Bennett was at the Crowded House bar, as was the complainant and a group of friends.

According to witnesses Ashton spoke with, Bennett approached the group and a conversation began.

Thing turned sour when Bennett and the complainant disagreed about the councillor’s vote against public consultation on whether a Māori Ward should be introduced in New Plymouth.

Bennett had publicly championed the issue ahead of the vote to introduce a ward in time for the 2022 local body election.

However, Bennett previously denied, and did so again in his interview with Ashton, about what her report said happened next – that he is alleged to have called one of the men a racist, and then referred to Chong as “our racist councillor”.

Chong was not there, but was told about what happened by the man involved.

An initial investigation by the council’s complaints panel dismissed the complaint, but the man returned with witness statements from his three friends, all of whom were interviewed by Ashton.

The former police detective turned investigator found the four witnesses’ version of the event were “factual.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff No stranger to controversy himself, New Plymouth councillor Murray Chong has alleged his colleague has breached the conduct code. (File Photo)

During her inquiry, attempts at mediation between the parties failed twice, once when the complainant refused, and the second when Bennett said no.

On October 20, Holdom wrote to Bennett asking whether he was prepared to apologise to the complainant in writing and also to Chong at Tuesday’s meeting, in order to bring the issue to an end.

But this did not happen.

But whatever the decision, it might not be the end of the matter either, with a council report explaining there was a possibility that the outcome could be challenged by Bennett, Chong or the complainant.