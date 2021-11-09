Council's annual report to be discussed in December after delay

NPDC’s annual report will be discussed at its December meeting after a delay with its final sign-off at the auditors. (File Photo)

The New Plymouth District Council’s annual report was pulled from its meeting agenda on Tuesday, due to the fact it had not yet been stamped with a final sign-off from its auditor.

The report will now be considered first at the finance audit and risk committee on December 8, before coming back for full council consideration on December 21.

The document is publicly available, and the report written to preface it said the council had adopted the 2020/21 Annual Plan with an unbalanced budget and a projected deficit of $5.4 million, which reflected decreases in operating revenue due to Covid-19.

However, the report said revenue projections had been exceeded in building and resource consents, due to a boom in home construction.

It also pointed to the council’s “austerity approach to expenditure” which contributed to a $750,000 general rate surplus.

This would be allocated to a separate reserve towards housing issues, the report said.

On Tuesday, mayor Neil Holdom told the meeting council had been advised there were a couple of items in the annual report which needed to be reviewed and signed off by Audit New Zealand, which created the delay.