Council gives $1m to help set up new Witt-run infrastructure skills park

Witt needed a financial helping hand to set up a new venture to train civil construction workers. (File Photo)

New Plymouth District Council has fully supported giving Taranaki’s largest tertiary provider up to $1 million to set up a training venture focused on teaching civil construction skills.

Tuesday’s full meeting unanimously agreed to provide the pūtea for the project, which had been in the pipeline for months.

The cause was championed by New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) group manager of planning and infrastructure David Langford, based on a business case developed by Western Institute of Technology in Taranaki (Witt).

But the polytech lacked the start-up cash needed to establish the classroom, facilities and equipment to get the training programme off the ground.

The vision is to create an infrastructure park, which aims to address the skills and capability gap within the civil construction sector.

“Unlike the residential house building sector, where there are well-established training and apprenticeship opportunities for sub-trades such as joinery, plumbing and electrical, there are virtually no infrastructure/heavy civil construction equivalents,” Langford said.

The money would come from the existing $1.95m budget aligned to urgent renewals of the Thermal Dryer Project.

This would leave the $37m from central Government's “shovel-ready” scheme to replace the Thermal Dryer, along with a $6m council contingency fund – a total pool of $43m – untouched.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff David Langford is NPDC group manager planning and infrastructure. (File Photo)

The body overseeing shovel-ready projects, Crown Infrastructure Partners, had confirmed including the planned facility as part of its scope, but was clear no extra money would be forthcoming.

“Witt is able to cover the ongoing operating costs of a training facility; however, they cannot fund the initial establishment cost,” Langford said.

In his address, Langford outlined some wins for the council should it dip into its pocket to help, including a long-term financial benefit from reduced construction costs and improved work quality.

The move would also position Taranaki to become a “training centre of excellence in the central North Island for civil construction workers”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The money would be used to buy new, or second hand diggers and excavators to help train the next generation of civil construction workers. (File Photo)

Witt's director of engineering, energy and infrastructure Kyle Hall also spoke in support.

He estimated about 120 students could study at the facility next year, growing to more than 200 by 2026.

The initiative was applauded by mayor Neil Holdom and councillors including Harry Duynhoven, who said it represented an opportunity to “make a real difference” for people.

Another effusive in his support was councillor Richard Handley, who said it further bolstered Witt’s key role as a leader in skills development in the region.

Langford said the aim was to have the first students start in March 2022, but a location for the facility had yet to be confirmed.

One option was a site opposite the existing Colson Rd landfill, but consultation with Ngāti Tawhirikura hapū would be required.

Last year, Witt had two of its own attempts to secure shovel-ready project money rejected.