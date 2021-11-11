Pensioner pushed to the edge by council's shoddy mowing job

John Barritt has been complaining about the way council contractors have been mowing the berm near his Glen Avon property.

A New Plymouth pensioner, who takes pride in his property, has given the district council an earful about its “shoddy” efforts to maintain a nearby section, which he said was causing him stress.

John Barritt took New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom and elected councillors to task over the quality of work council contractors did in mowing the large berm of a property it looks after on Queens Rd.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff John Barritt took his berm issues to the New Plymouth District Council.

It was a full house at Tuesday’s full council meeting, and the 71-year-old used the opportunity to complain directly to the decision makers after his efforts to go via customer services got nowhere.

He said the offending section, when mown once every four months, was left with excessive amounts of clippings, while the edges and grass along the fence were untouched.

This meant the remaining grass was knee-high in patches, full of weeds and had started creeping on to his section.

“My friends when they visit always comment on the mess across the road, and other neighbours when I see them have remarked on the council mess as well,” he told the meeting.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff This overgrown grass has caused John Barritt stress.

Barritt said after one of his complaints a council worker did come to inspect the site, only to tell him that the long grass was an attractive place for field mice to live.

This seemed to be the last straw for the peeved retiree.

He told council members that he paid money to have his own section, which included two large berms, maintained to a “high standard”, with the lawns mown professionally every two weeks.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Photos show how the berm was mowed last time, leaving lots of grass left over.

Barritt said he complained to NPDC previously and had been told “this level of service was all the council was prepared to offer for this sort of job in my area due to budget restraint”.

If he didn’t have mobility issues, Barritt said it he would do the work himself.

“I am 71 years or age, have trouble walking and my feet...if I was like I was five years ago, I would do the grass myself, and avoid this debacle.”

“Frankly the drama I have faced is stressful, ridiculous and unnecessary. It is sad it has not been handled reasonably and with common sense.”

123RF The council’s efforts to maintain a property near his home has been slated by a New Plymouth pensioner. (File Photo)

Barritt said it would be ideal if the council section was mown once a fortnight, but monthly was also acceptable.

He asked Holdom when more money might become available to address the issue, arguing that there should be a discretionary fund for this type of work.

Holdom said the parks budget would be reviewed in June 2022, which was met with an audible scoff from Barritt’s support person Val Harrison.

It didn’t go down well with the ratepayer either.

Holdom then asked NPDC group manager of planning and infrastructure David Langford, who was present at the meeting, to look into it.

“I would really appreciate it as I am not having mice in my house,” Barrett said.