Two of the last three tests of Stratford's wastewater come back positive for Covid-19

Two out of the last three wastewater samples from Stratford in Taranaki have tested positive for Covid-19.

There were positive wastewater detections in samples collected in the town on Saturday November, 6 and the following day.

But Covid-19 was not detected in samples taken on Monday, November 8, the Ministry of Health said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Testing for Covid-19 increased after the virus was detected in Stratford’s wastewater.

Further samples will be collected next week, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Friday, it was confirmed that an ESR Crown Research Institute wastewater sample taken in Stratford the previous Monday came back with a “strong positive” result for Covid-19.

Following the wastewater result became known there were 1123 Covid tests, with 758 results returned, all of which were negative.