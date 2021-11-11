Participants in New Plymouth boy racer event may have crossed alert level boundaries; nine cars impounded

Hundreds of boy racers took over streets in New Plymouth on Labour Weekend.

New Plymouth police are looking into whether participants in a Labour Weekend car event crossed Covid-19 alert level boundaries to take part.

The October 23 mass gathering of hundreds of boy racers took place around Bell Block and New Plymouth.

It turned violent, and a woman was crushed between two vehicles and taken to hospital.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to this incident and is currently before the courts.

Later a police car was attacked.

Police understand many of those involved in the Saturday night gathering were Taranaki residents, but some had travelled from outside the region.

New Plymouth police have since impounded nine vehicles and issued 15 traffic infringement notices following multiple incidents involving hundreds of anti-social drivers and violent behaviour.

‘’Our staff are making inquiries into reports that some of the participants crossed alert level boundaries to attend the gathering,’’ a police statement said.

Those involved in the gathering engaged in a range of anti-social driving behaviours including burnouts, skids and unsafe driving, it added.

‘’As a result of these activities a number of complaints were made by the public to the police.’’

Anyone with information should call New Plymouth police on 06 759 5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.