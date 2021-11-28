Māori health provider Tui Ora now offer saliva testing

Tui Ora is now offering saliva tests for Covid, which are less invasive. (File Photo)

Taranaki Māori health provider Tui Ora is now able to offer saliva testing as well as nasal swabbing to test for Covid-19.

If someone is asymptomatic and has already been vaccinated it’s a good alternative to swabbing their nose, Whānau Ora general manager Tamara Ruakere said.

“As health providers we test our people regularly to make sure they are Covid free, so it’s a great tool for us to have access to.”

However, if people do have symptoms Tui Ora recommends a nasal swab.

Unlike nasal swabbing the testing does not need to be carried out by clinicians but can be done by staff trained in the technique – a course that only takes a few hours.

Tui Ora kaiārahi Zanita Taylor recently underwent training and said the experience was easy.

“The most complicated bit is the IT system, but even that’s not difficult, the swabbing process itself is pretty easy.

“We ask that anyone who is coming in for testing has not had anything to eat or drink, vaped or smoked for an hour, and we need them to produce 1.5mls of clear saliva for the sample.”

Rako Science, a private company with its New Zealand base in Auckland provide all of the kit and training, along with IT and technical support.

Tui Ora chief executive Hayden Wano said ‘’access to testing and vaccination and planning ahead for widespread community transmission of Covid when it comes – not if it comes – is our focus right now”.

“We are working closely with Te Aranga (which works for the eight iwi in Taranaki), Pinnacle Health and the Taranaki District Health Board to stay one step ahead and using the time we have now to prepare.”