Senior health professional relishing time on Taranaki vaccination frontline

Annie O'Connor is one of a team of TDHB vaccinators, and others, who have helped region hit 90 per cent mark for first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

With more than 30 years as a health professional under her belt, Annie O’Connor felt it was her duty to step up to the plate to help protect Taranaki from the spread of Covid-19.

After a nursing career, and a current role as a duty manager at the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB), the mother-of-two decided to also become a dedicated vaccinator, working about 40 hours a week at clinics around the maunga.

It is the contribution made by vaccinators such as O’Connor, and all the others working in Taranaki, which helped the region hit the milestone of 90 per cent first shot vaccination last week.

O’Connor thinks her record for most vaccines administered in one day was about 155, but she is not looking for kudos.

In fact, she’s the one keen to dish it out, not only to the teams and other health providers involved in delivering vaccinations, but also to the public of Taranaki.

“I’m really proud we’ve got to 90 per cent. It shows how we come together as a community.”

While aware of the minority of people who won’t budge from their decision not to get vaccinated, O’Connor said it was important not to forget the majority.

“We should be celebrating all the ones who have got out there...and they have done it.”

During her 34 years working in the health sector, O’Connor agreed Covid-19 was the biggest challenge she had ever encountered.

“I don’t think any health professional anywhere in the world could deny that.”

The 56-year-old has been employed by TDHB since 1988, and in recent years her role has been more behind-the-scenes in an operational capacity.

But when the opportunity arose to join in with the region’s vaccination efforts, she felt compelled to help.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff With more than 30 years on the health frontline, Annie O'Connor says Covid-19 is the biggest challenge she has encountered.

She said the job as a vaccinator was not easy, with long days spent talking to people and making sure they had the information they needed before getting the jab.

O’Connor said her management role had taken her away from having one-on-one time with patients, but her role as a vaccinator has given her a chance to re-connect with people, which she was enjoying.

While Covid-19 had reached New Zealand, it was not as widespread as in other countries, O’Connor said, including the United States where one of her twin daughters attends university.

She said 20-year-old Hannah recently spent Thanksgiving with a friend’s family, and later found out someone present for the celebration had Covid-19, which had been very unsettling for her..

“The actual fear when you’ve been exposed is quite frightening.”