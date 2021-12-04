Taranaki remains on top as sunniest region in NZ

With a damp start to December, will Taranaki be able to claim the title of NZ's sunniest region for 2021?

Taranaki is on top in terms of the Aotearoa sunshine stakes, surging ahead of its closest rivals with an extra 51 hours of annual rays.

The NIWA climate summary for November shows Taranaki has clocked up 2368 hours of sunshine so far this year.

The region’s 267 hours of sun recorded last month helped to cement its first place position.

The next-sunniest places to be in New Zealand are Marlborough and Greater Nelson, who share equal second place on 2317 hours.

Hawke’s Bay, which was only 12 hours behind Taranaki following the release of the October sunshine rankings, has dropped back to fourth, with 2301 hours.

NIWA said last month was the warmest November on record in New Zealand, since 1909.

Temperatures across the nation were 1.2 degrees Celsius above average across the North Island and in portions of the upper, western and lower South Island.

The overall national temperature in November was 15.4 degrees Celsius. The hottest temperature – 31.7 degrees Celsius – was recorded in Hastings on November 14.

Of the six main centres, Dunedin was ruled the sunniest place to be last month, but Tauranga was the warmest.

A hot summer is also on the cards for the country, courtesy of La Niña, with good chance there will be higher temperatures recorded around Aotearoa.

And it’s not just an onshore trend, with a marine heatwave already seen last month in coastal waters, with surface temperatures reaching 1.1 to 1.5C above average.

While hot days and pleasant water temperatures might be good news for beachgoers and boaties looking to net a decent catch, NIWA previously highlighted reports of warmer weather were a clear signal of the impact of climate change.

“We know our climate has warmed, we know that that’s the reason we had our warmest November on record, and we know cool records are really rare,” Niwa forecaster Nava Fedaeff said.