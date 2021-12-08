Nearly all of New Plymouth council's big ticket projects are on track

New Plymouth district councillors were given an update on where projects with big budgets are at during a December 1 meeting. (File Photo)

Out of 25 projects with a combined budget of $292 million in the New Plymouth District Council Long-Term Plan, only one has seen a red flag raised.

The $6.4m Kaitake Trail project to connect Taranaki’s national park to the sea is facing “some significant risks to its delivery”, the council’s Strategic Projects Committee has been told.

Earlier this year, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) put the Kaitake Trail Project/Te Ara A Ruhihiweratini in its 2021/31 Long-Term Plan, and passed a resolution to deliver it in partnership with tangata whenua.

But a recent report to council recommended scrapping the idea, due to ongoing concerns from Ngā Mahanga and Ngāti Tairi hapū.

When this option came up for discussion last month, New Plymouth district councillors voted to lay the matter on the table and seek written feedback from hapū before considering it again.

“The hapū have some fundamental issues with the purpose and form of the proposed trail, in particular, the inclusion of cycling,” the report said.

“As a result it has not yet been possible to confirm a mutually agreeable scope for the project and form any kind of willing partnership with the hapū.”

However, other council projects are on track, the committee was told, four of which have a budget of more than $25m.

At the top of the pile is the $45.1m plan to replace the council’s thermal dryer, a machine which turns wastewater into fertiliser, enabling it to be sold commercially.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The replacement of the thermal dryer at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment plan, is a big ticket item for council. (File Photo)

The scheme was boosted by a central Government cash injection of $37m, thanks to the shovel-ready funding scheme to aid economic recovery after Covid-19.

The report said concept design for the new administration and control building is finished and undergoing a value engineering review, and design work related to the thermal drying equipment had started.

Negotiations related to the fabrication of the equipment and the main works were ongoing, with contracts for each expected to be awarded in early 2022.

The expected completion date would see the new dryer in place by 2024/25.

Sport Taranaki/Supplied Draft designs for the multi-sport hub planned for the centre of the New Plymouth Racecourse. (File image)

Another costly concept is the multi-sport hub development project, which has an attached price tag of $38.5m.

The report said a detailed design for the facility was expected in 2022/23, as collaboration continued between NPDC, Sport Taranaki, iwi and hapū.

Steve Bramley, the New Zealand director of consultancy firm SGL, had been appointed as the project director, a role he will hold for at least 15 months.

He will be tasked initially with focussing on relationship building and securing funding.

Meanwhile, the $29.2m Urenui and Onaero sewer system project has a way to go before it gets over the finish line, with its completion date a decade away.

The report said terms of reference between NPDC and mana whenua Ngāti Mutunga were under development, and consultation with the iwi had also started regarding how best to accommodate the growing population of Urenui within the wastewater system.

Concept design for the sewer network had started and work to identify a potential disposal site was also under way, the report said.

The final of the top spends was the Coastal Walkway extension to Waitara, which has a budget of $25.6m and five years to run.

The committee update highlighted how a partnership agreement between NPDC, Te Atiawa and four hapū (Puketapu, Pukerangiora, Manukorihi and Otaraua) was awaiting sign-off by the parties.

Once this is done, it would see four hapū representatives join the project steering group, along with an iwi member.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A revamp of Waitara's Marine Park is on the way, which will incorporate a section of the Coastal Walkway extension. (File Photo)

Either a hapū or iwi representative will then co-chair the group, along with an NPDC manager, with authority to make joint decisions.

The first part of the walkway, which begins within Marine Park, has been identified and is part of a draft concept plan for the area, which is currently out for public consultation.

The report said certain land will need to be acquired for the project, with initial talks with “willing landowners” already under way.

However, acquisition would not begin until a detailed business case had confirmed the preferred route.

The report's contents were noted by the committee.