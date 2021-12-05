Arrests made at 'large parties' with possible link to Crate Day

Parties with more than 100 people present attracted police attention on Saturday night, with three arrested. (File Photo)

Arrests linked to drunken behaviour kept New Plymouth police busy over the weekend, including call-outs to two big parties.

Sergeant Kane Moses said three arrests were made for disorderly behaviour on Saturday night, and there had been a “couple of large parties” in the city with more than 100 people present, including one on Cumberland St.

He said it was possible the parties were connected to Crate Day, an event launched by The Rock radio station in 2009 as a publicity stunt encouraging people to mark the first Saturday of summer by buying a crate of beer.

Previously, Moses said that in recent years, Crate Day in Taranaki had not resulted in any issues for police.

Meanwhile, punters were well-behaved at bars and clubs around the city, and there were no reports of any issues with vaccine passes, he said.