Ryman Healthcare investing $30 million in Jean Sandel Retirement Village building project

Richard Umbers, group chief executive at Ryman Healthcare, was at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Wednesday, where he announced a $30 million upgrade.

A New Plymouth retirement community is to undergo a $30 million expansion.

Work on 59 independent living homes at the Jean Sandel Retirement Village in Whalers Gate will begin towards the end of the summer, Ryman Healthcare Group chief executive Richard Umbers said during a visit on Wednesday.

The expansion will add 14 apartments, 21 townhouses and 24 under/over-styled homes, named after their design and different access points.

Local trades would benefit from the investment, Umbers said, which would also see the indoor heated swimming pool and spa given a refresh, and the addition of a cafe and craft room.

‘’We have planning permission to build 59 independent living residences adjacent to our existing village,” Umbers said.

“We have a strong demand for them.’’

Ryman had the land and resource consents to start building, he added.

‘’There will be a lot of local trades involved in supporting that.’’

However, no figures were available on how many jobs would be created.

The village has nearly 400 residents in independent apartments, townhouses and in care.

Umbers said Ryman would be careful to ensure that construction did not impact the residents.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ryman Healthcare group chief executive Richard Umbers said local trades would be involved in the $30m expansion.

The village, built in 2009 and named after the country's first female registered surgeon, recently underwent an upgrade that doubled the capacity of its main lounge.

Ryman’s investment comes after Summerset Group this year welcomed the first residents at its $150m retirement village at Pohutukawa Place in Bell Block.

Construction began two years ago, with the site opening to people in April.

Retirement living is a boom area in New Zealand, with about 11,000 units being built across the country.

But a further 15,000 are needed to meet forecast demand by 2033.

Four big corporate retirement village operators paid their shareholders a combined $200m of dividends in the 2020 year.

The biggest, Ryman Healthcare, paid out $117m in dividends to shareholders, Summerset Group about $30m, Arvida about the same, and Oceania about $22m, their annual reports showed.