Change in strategy finding success in thwarting anti-vax campaigns

Tui Ora chief executive Hayden Wano said there had been deliberate distribution of “propaganda and misinformation” in communities like Waitara and Marfell. (File Photo)

A change in strategy to lift Covid-19 vaccination rates in communities deliberately targeted by a “propaganda and misinformation” campaign is working, says a Taranaki health boss.

Tui Ora chief executive Hayden Wano said Waitara and Marfell, both areas which were lagging behind in terms of vaccine uptake, were now heading in the right direction due to a revamped approach built on forming relationships with those still on the fence about getting the jab.

Wano said the change in game plan was, in part, a response to a “conscious effort” by some to spread misinformation about Covid-19.

This included a leaflet drop in Marfell and a sticker campaign in Waitara, which has been linked to a conspiracy group known to push anti-vax sentiment.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The strategy to lift vaccine rates in communities like Waitara has moved from clinics like this, to knocking on doors. (File Photo)

Wano said it became clear the mass vaccination approach needed to change in communities like Waitara and Marfell in response to the targeted attempts.

Working alongside Te Aranga (the Covid-19 response arm of the eight Taranaki iwi), Wano said workers with ties to both areas went knocking on doors, where they would more often than not already know the people yet to get a vaccine shot.

Rather than going head-to-head with the misinformation, he said the door-to-door, relational approach provided a “credible voice and an alternative” to people, with the opportunity to sit down and kōrero with them about their concerns.

The Disinformation Centre, which is part of Te Pūnaha Matatini/Centre of Research Excellence, has been studying the spread of disinformation and misinformation since February 2020, looking across a variety of online platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.

Since mid-August this year, a working paper by centre researchers said there had been a drastic increase in posts and engagement which “show a trajectory of growth and spread that is increasing, widening and deepening every week.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Protests, like this one organised in New Plymouth under the Freedom and Rights Coalition banner, have attracted hundreds of people. (File Photo)

This included a sharp up-tick in the popularity of Covid-19-specific disinformation, along with “dangerous speech” related to far-right ideologies.

One of the themes of the disinformation-defined content was the focus on the state versus the individual rights of people.

While Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka said he understood the “sentiment” around the rights and freedom stance, words of which had a dominant presence on protests signs used to oppose the Government mandating of vaccination in Taranaki and around Aotearoa, he felt there was a deeper story which had not been acknowledged.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka believes there needs to be re-focusing on relationships, or whakawhānautanga, to combat the division caused by Government vaccine mandates. (File Photo)

This was how intrinsically connected the individual rights and freedoms argument was to property ownership and colonisation, which he saw as the “root case of injustice” in New Zealand.

Ruka said he in no way wanted to minimise the “real pain” people who had lost jobs due to vaccine mandates had experienced, but felt it was the “easy option” to describe the situation as “them versus us”.

The church leader said he tried to look at issues from all sides and understand different points of view.

“You try and be quick to listen, and slow to judge.”

While there was no quick fix to addressing misinformation and disinformation, Ruka felt there needed to be a re-focusing on the importance of relationships, or whakawhānautanga, with others.