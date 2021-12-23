Homemade silage bale tanker putting smiles on dials in Taranaki

Peter and Brenda Honnor’s granddaughter Bella De Waard, 6, hangs out in the homemade milk tanker made of silage bales outside their Brixton property.

A mini milk tanker made out of silage bales and timber is proving a hit with the public, and achieving exactly what its creators set out to do.

Peter and Brenda Honnor wanted to do something to “put a smile on everybody’s face”.

“It’s certainly done that,” Brenda said.

Ever since the timber tanker was finished, complete with Fonterra branding that the dairy giant supplied to the Brixton couple, it has attracted a lot of attention from passing motorists.

LISA BURD/Stuff The tanker has been a real family affair, as Tara Honnor, Chloe De Waard, 3, Brenda Honnor and Bella De Waard,6, proudly show off their creation.

Brenda said they had given out 600 candy canes to visitors so far and the recently-installed horn in the tanker cab was regularly given a toot too.

It is the fifth year the Honnors have got creative with their use of silage bales, with previous displays on the roadside outside their Waitara Rd property featuring a Christmas tree, a cow and a tractor.

But even Brenda admits the tanker idea was next level, and took a family effort to make it over a three-month period.

LISA BURD/Stuff The tanker has proved popular with passing motorists.

“We started out pretty simple, and it’s got more elaborate each year.”

The tanker replica will stay up for the next 12 months, with decorative tweaks made to reflect special events on the calendar such as Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day, Brenda said.

Their creation has also won them first prize in a competition for festive farm art run by Taranaki Catchment Communities.

The Honnors’ first placing earns them a suitably rural prize of a half tonne of fertiliser or its cash equivalent, from Ravensdown.

Farm art competition organiser Donna Cram, of Awatuna, said with the cancellations of most of the region’s Christmas parades and other festive events, she wanted the competition to bring some cheer.

The 18 creations entered had surpassed her expectations.

Cram said the three judges – South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon, National MP Barbara Kuriger and Federated Farmers president Mark Hooper – had found their task difficult as all the entries were good.

“They loved the fun factor in it. People were having fun making them, it was a great way to end the year, and shows agriculture is in a great place,” she said.

“I just love the fact that families have got out there together and done it. That’s what’s really nice.”

She said the competition would be run again next year, and would be promoted earlier to give more people a chance to take part.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Jayne Perrett’s Christmas tree made from painted tractor tyres, at 982 Skeet Rd.

The second prize, of $300 from DairyNZ, went to Jayne Perrett with a massive Christmas tree made from painted tractor tyres, at 982 Skeet Rd.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The flying Santa made by Katherine Sextus and family on East Rd, Stratford.

Third placed was a flying Santa on East Rd, Stratford, made by Katherine Sextus and her family. They won a $250 prezzie card from the Dairy Women’s Network.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A Grinch driving a tractor, at 1870 Opunake Rd, by Josh and Jenna Phillips.

Josh and Jenna Phillips were placed fourth for their Grinch driving a tractor, at 1870 Opunake Rd, and received an FMG hamper.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Santa in a haybale, by the Berquist Family of 464 Lower Duthie Rd.

The most sustainable creation, a Santa in a haybale, won the Berquist Family of 464 Lower Duthie Rd a trap and $100 from BDO.

Other locations for those wanting to drive around and see the entries are: 461 Auroa Rd, corner Wiremu Rd and Upper Ngariki Rd, 130 Ihia Rd, 207 Kent Rd, New Plymouth, 439 Mangawhero Rd, 525 NgaWhiki Rd, S 878 Oeo Rd, corner of Opunake Rd and Auroa Rd, Opunake Rd, 2163 Opunake Rd, 107 Rama Rd, 2700 South Rd/SH45, 194 Waiteika Rd, Eltham Rd, and Kaponga Farm Source.