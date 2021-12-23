Police urge public to be vigilant this summer amid cybercrime and theft rise

Cyber crime is more rampant than ever and a Taranaki police officer is warning people to be vigilant over Christmas.

A woman unknowingly ending up with $100,000 worth of debt is just one example of the cybercrime a Taranaki police officer is dealing with on a weekly basis.

“She had no idea. The scammer had got two personal loans using her identity, had opened up a telephone account, and bought three iPhones,” New Plymouth sergeant Terry Johnson said.

He said people are more likely to suffer a cyberattack than any other type of crime, with New Plymouth officers receiving an average of 10 cybercrime reports each week.

Nationally, 7,809 incidents were reported to CERT NZ, New Zealand’s cybersecurity response network, in 2020, which was a 65 per cent increase on 2019.

Johnson said cybercrime had become so intricate and sophisticated it could fool anyone.

“Most of these people are based outside of New Zealand. They are part of organised crime groups. If you can imagine a room with 300 people sitting behind computers, this is what we are dealing with.

“They're making big money out of scamming people, they’re making more money out of that than drugs.”

The most common scams Johnson was seeing involved people having money taken from their Visa credit cards, and receiving fake text messages telling them they had recieved a parcel.

People were being scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.

“Never click on the link. The link is the opportunity for the malware to download on to your phone.”

Johnson said legitimate online shopping sites were being hacked, and credit card details harvested.

Most of the money ends up offshore and becomes difficult to get back.

He advised people to check bank statements daily, and if anything was amiss to contact their bank before calling the police.

Officers had also experienced a spike in identity theft.

Johnson's advice was for people to be careful when sharing details.

“People today are so prepared to scan their driver's licence or passport and send it to someone, but the thing is, once it’s on the internet it’s on there and can be accessed by scammers.”

In the lead up to Christmas, Johnson encouraged people to be extra vigilant with their cars and houses as there was usually an increase in theft and burglaries between December 1 and February 28.

Johnson’s top tips for staying safe were to always lock your vehicle and keep it out of sight at home, don’t give burglars places to hide likes bushes and trees, keep valuables out of sight, secure windows, doors, sheds, and garages, and help out neighbours when they are away to make the house look lived in.

A car being parked in pure daylight doesn’t always put people off either, Johnson said.

“It’s not like back in the day where someone is running around with a balaclava at 3am, this is happening during twilight hours.

“They’ll rip you off as quick as they look at you if you let them so let’s try and make it a bit harder for them.”

Friday to Sunday between 2pm and 6pm was the peak time cars were getting broken into – both on the street and up driveways.

An increase in technology and camera systems in people’s homes has been very useful for the police, Johnson said.

People were able to call the police from work if they were alerted to someone inside their property.

But Johnson encouraged people to be on alert while at home too.

“The other thing we see a spate of this time of year is people in the backyard but the garage door’s open, so someone walks past and helps themselves.

“If you are in the backyard having a barbie and a few beers, lock the front door.”