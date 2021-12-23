NZ Post hoping to clear the floor before Christmas

Courier Driver Manpreet Singh at NZ Post has been flat out delivering parcels around New Plymouth.

The warehouse floor at NZ Post’s New Plymouth depot is almost empty as lunchtime approaches just two days before Christmas.

It will be full again in a few hours.

Clearing the volume of parcels and getting people’s presents to them before the big day remains the priority for NZ Post Taranaki/Whanganui area manager Jasen Hesseltine and his team.

They have been clearing about 12,000 items a day in the week leading up to Christmas as Taranaki shoppers, like the rest of the country, increase their on-line spend.

NZ Post said nationally it had been delivering nine parcels a second, with 2.3 million packages arriving at homes last week, and another two million set to be taken care of this week in the run-up to Christmas Day.

“Nationwide we’re up about 24 per cent on what we were doing last December,” Hesseltine said. “We’re about two years ahead of our planned volume growth.”

They have brought in an extra five people a day at the New Plymouth depot to cope with the workload of freight, while an extra four courier vans are operating throughout the district to complement the usual fleet.

The first of the sorting crew are on deck at midnight as trucks roll in from throughout the country.

“We’re pretty determined we will clear the floor tomorrow and make sure everyone has their parcels before Christmas,” Hesseltine said.

Just down the road from NZ Post’s depot, The Valley Megacentre was attracting a steady stream of shoppers, while New Plymouth central business district was noticeably quieter than Wednesday, with Centre City the most popular spot.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth’s Devon St West was not over-run with shoopers two days before Christmas.

New Plymouth Business and Retail Association co-ordinator Michelle Brennan said members were reporting a really positive period in the lead-up to Christmas.

Earlier this month, Taranki retailers were reporting a mixed picture, with some seeing a sales boom while others faced a much slower start.

But Brennan said shoppers had at last been returning to New Plymouth.

“The feedback we had on Tuesday was that things had really picked up, because it had been quieter last week,” she said.

Things were the opposite in south Taranaki.

“We’ve found people have shopped a lot earlier this year,” Bizlink Hāwera spokesperson Petra Finer said. “November was a lot busier than normal.”

Nationally, Worldline (previously Paymark) reported spending levels were well above last year, with the six weeks leading up to Christmas seeing $4.9 billion spent.