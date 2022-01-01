Grim start to new year on country's road with two deaths in the early hours

New Plymouth emergency services attend a fatal crash early on New Year's Day.

There were two road deaths in the North Island in the first few hours of 2022, one in Auckland and the other in central New Plymouth.

Police said a teenager died after being hit by a vehicle in Omaha, north of Auckland city.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 4am on Saturday, Auckland, where a teenage male was found dead.

The driver of the car is being spoken to by police.

The driver and the teenager who was killed were known to each other, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating at the scene on Omaha Dr.

Stuff Emergency services attended a fatal accident on New Plymouth’s St Aubyn St in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“They will look to establish the circumstances of how this tragedy has occurred,” the spokeswoman said.

About an hour later a man was thrown out of his utility vehicle and died at the scene of the crash in New Plymouth.

Residents on St Aubyn St were awoken shortly before 5am after the late-model utility crashed near the pedestrian crossing near the intersection with Calvert Rd.

“I was lying in bed and I heard a massive crash that seemed to go on and on,” one resident said.

“Straight away you could see steam coming out of the engine bay and the ute was hissing. I went to check the vehicle to see if anyone was inside.

“There was no-one inside, but there was a guy lying on his back about 20 metres away. There were already people leaning over him trying to help him.”

Detours were in place around the site as serious crash unit investigators worked at the scene, while police continued to clear up debris.

A police media spokesperson said no other details were available.

Stuff Serious Crash Unit investigators at the scene of a fatal New Plymouth accident.

Another person was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural Southland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tokanui-Gorge Rd, just north of Culloden St about 12.40am on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

A car crashed into a power pole, leaving one person in a critical condition, she said.

The person was flown to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter, a St John spokeswoman said.

On Saturday afternoon a serious crash involving an ambulance blocked a section of SH1 north of Oamaru, in both directions.

The crash happened in Pukeuri about 1.15pm, St John rural Otago territory manager David Milne said.

“The ambulance crew was on its way to Oamaru but it was not assigned to an incident at the time, nor was it carrying any patients,” he said.

Three ambulance officers were assessed at the scene for minor injuries by two other ambulance crews that responded to the crash and one was transported to Timaru Hospital in a minor condition.

The damaged ambulance was taken off the road for repairs, Milne said.

Diversions were in place, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The road was expected to be blocked for at least several hours, police said about 3pm.