Frustration levels 'huge' as dumping continues to plague op shops

Robyn Willis, who runs the free Super Swop Stop op shop in New Plymouth, is fed up over the amount of rubbish people dump at her doorstep.

Taranaki charities helping people in need are facing big bills to deal with the amount of broken or soiled items being dumped at their door.

Hospice Taranaki is preparing to involve the police after a dumping episode at its Hāwera op shop, while a woman running a free op service is looking at taking out a personal loan for a skip bin to sort out the mess.

Robyn Willis, who runs the free Super Swop Stop from her Clearmont Cres home in New Plymouth, is continually struggling to cope with the unwanted stuff others dump at her property, which she said she could never in good conscience give to people in need.

Among the cast-offs recently left at her home were bags of rubbish and mouldy shoes, or footwear without soles.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Robyn Willis is considering getting a loan for a skip bin to deal with the junk dumped at her free New Plymouth op shop.

“I can’t give those away,” she said.

As she runs the operation herself, the responsibility of getting rid of any rubbish, along with the cost, falls on her shoulders.

Willis said it had got to the stage where she was contemplating taking out a loan to get a skip bin, in order to avoid having the rubbish pile up on her property.

“I’ve got that much stuff. It might be helping them, but it’s not helping me.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Robyn Willis surrounded by the junk dumped on her doorstep.

Willis said dumping had been an issue for the entire 11 years she had been running the free shop, including the 18 months she had lived in Clearmont Cres.

The dumping of rubbish and soiled items has been a problem for charity shops around the country, with many organisations having to pay from their own pockets to get rid of it, a cost which can run into the tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb estimated it cost the charity $70,000 a year to deal with the rubbish and unsaleable items dumped at its five stores around the region.

To put that figure in context, instead of being used for rubbish disposal, it could cover the cost to hire another nurse for the palliative care service.

Stuff Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb says dumping at its charity shops is a “perennial” issue. (File Photo)

Lamb said efforts to curb dumping at this time of year, including providing information about Hospice store closure dates and advertising the fact its warehouse on New Plymouth’s Borrell Ave would open on January 8 for donation drop-offs, had not worked.

“We have been experiencing dumping at our sites. It’s a perennial issue for us.”

A recent dumping incident at its Hāwera store, which was caught on security camera, would be passed on to police to follow up, Lamb said.

Having to deal with ripped, torn or soiled clothing and furniture was a burden on the charity, and its volunteers.

“It's a waste of money and a waste of our time,” Lamb said.

“It’s hugely frustrating.”

Karen Lowe, Waitara Salvation Army thrift store manager, admitted her McLean St shop had been “one of the lucky ones”.

