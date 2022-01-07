Taranaki police responding to 20 family harm callouts a day in 2022

Call-outs in Taranaki have ranged from verbal arguments to physical assaults. (File Photo)

Family harm rates in Taranaki are high, with 100 call-outs attended across the region during the first five days of 2022.

The not-so-happy start to the new year for some families has seen Taranaki police called to households in distress on average 20 times a day, Senior Sergeant Kyle Davie said.

“Family harm incidents continue to keep us busy at this time of year...these range from verbal arguments, to family members physically fighting amongst themselves, to assaults,” Davie said.

“A lot of these incidents are very time-consuming for police as they are complex, with many other underlying issues at play.”



As a result of officers’ intervention between January 1-5, four people were arrested, and 10 police safety orders issued.

One offender had yet to be caught, but Davie said there was sufficient evidence to make an arrest in that case.

An example of the concerning nature of the callouts was an incident on Wednesday in New Plymouth, Davie said.

Police responded to an emergency call when a man had threatened others living at the property with a knife.

Davie said after police arrived, officers negotiated with the man for 15 minutes, asking him to surrender the weapon.

Once the man agreed to do so, Davie said he was taken into custody without any further issues.

“At this stage, no charges are arising directly related to this incident.”