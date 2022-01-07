Taranaki hits 90 per cent for Covid-19 second vaccinations, while no new cases reported on Friday

Covid testing rates in the region have been relatively quiet during the first week of 2022. (File Photo)

Taranaki has reached the 90 per cent target for Covid-19 second vaccinations.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said it reached the target on Friday – a day when Taranaki saw no new cases of the virus.

RNZ Emergency Departments are preparing to see an onslaught of Omicron cases, once the Covid-19 variant starts spreading in the community.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said Taranaki was 127 second vaccinations shy of the 90 per cent target.

The TDHB said it had administered 148 second vaccinations on Friday.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer, said it was the best start to the year they could have hoped for.

“Last year was a very busy one for everyone involved in the roll-out of the programme but being able to deliver this result as summer really gets going is just reward.”

Vaccination rates for Māori have also improved, with first doses now at 87 per cent and second doses at 79 per cent.

This puts Taranaki in eighth equal place out of 18 DHBs nationally, Clayton-Smith said.

“Reaching this milestone within our Māori community is testament to the dedication and efforts of our Māori health partner-providers Tui Ora, Ngātu Ruanui and Ngāruahine, Te Aranga, local GP clinics and pharmacies as well as Taranaki DHB vaccination teams.”

On the first day that clinics opened this week, 1,516 vaccinations were administered across the region.

Demand was driven by people getting booster shots after the time between the second jab and the top-up was cut from six months to four.

On Friday, 1247 vaccinations were administered, of which 1065 were boosters.

The previous day, 1359 vaccinations were carried out. Of these, 1115 were booster shots.

“Booster shots are essential in keeping the rate of transmission and infection down, and together with the roll-out of vaccinations for our tamariki, this will be the main focus of activity for the next few weeks, Clayton-Smith said in a statement.

“Taking the lead in the booster roll-out bodes well for the resilience of the community when the Omicron variant inevitably reaches us.”

On Friday, the Taranaki District Health Board Facebook page said there was only one active case in the community, based in Eltham.

This case, which was reported on Thursday, relates to a primary school-aged child, who was linked to the Eltham cluster.

The sole location of interest on the Ministry of Health website is the Taranaki Base Hospital emergency department.

Across the country, a total of 59 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday – 35 in the community and 24 at the border.

There are 37 people in hospital as a result of the virus.