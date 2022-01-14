Stratford's Percy Thompson Gallery director retiring, off to chase her own arty dreams

Percy Thompson Gallery director Rhonda Bunyan is stepping down from the top spot next month.

After nearly seven years running a small but nationally recognised gallery, Rhonda Bunyan is off to get her own work exhibited.

Bunyan is retiring from her role as the director of Stratford's Percy Thompson Galley next month after being part of the team for 10 years.

“I just feel the time is right for me,” the 64-year-old said. “I believe you have to leave a job while you still love it.”

In her time, Bunyan has worked with hundreds of artists, while curating exhibitions, hanging them, and cleaning the gallery.

READ MORE:

* Gallery director gets own exhibition - but not in her gallery

* Suffrage exhibition featuring 100 artists moves viewers to tears

* Exhibition to foster understanding of Muslim New Zealanders to open in Stratford



She's helped build the gallery into the nationally recognised place it is today, which before Covid-19 saw 20,000 people walk through a year.

Some visitors have called it a “gem in the middle of Stratford”.

After finishing up as a journalist 10 years ago, a “semi retired” Bunyan walked into the gallery and offered to do a couple of shifts on the weekends.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Bunyan is planning to spend more time with her family - and on her photography.

Then, about seven years ago, the director position became available.

“I thought, ‘I think I’ll give that a go’. And I did, and I haven't looked back.

“It becomes a part of your life.”

While, like anything, it hasn't all being “plain sailing”, she's loved it.

“You have to jump in boots and all because you are it,” she said. “For me, it’s encompassed all of my skill sets.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The 64-year-old has loved her time at the gallery and is leaving while she still loves it.

Her favourite exhibition was one she curated in 2018 called I Am Women, which celebrated the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand.

The majority of the artists were from Taranaki and each shared their own story of their journey as a woman and as an artist.

Bunyan has decided to retire as she's “coming up the big six-five this year”, but she won’t be totally slowing down – or stepping away from art.

She once worked as stringer photographer for the Dominion Post, and it's a hobby she’s stuck at.

Her work has already been displayed in the Fenton Street Arts Collective and Puke Ariki, and one piece sold and is now hanging on a wall on Waiheke Island.

Bunyan will even soon have her own photography studio when she and husband Laurence move to the costal Taranaki town of Okato.

But her husband, the five children they have between them, 15 grandchildren and new great-grandchildren, are a big reason for her decision to retire.

“I’m just relishing the idea now of spending more time with them.”