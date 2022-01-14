Fishing charter proving to be catchy experience

Experienced charter boat skipper Gary Moratti has never known it to be so busy off the coast of New Plymouth.

After more than 30 years on the water, the operator of Wild Bill Fishing Charters is turning down bookings as the demand keeps growing.

“It’s been real busy, when it hasn’t been blowing a gale,” Moratti said.

“It’s been the busiest summer I’ve ever had. That’s the thing with Covid, people can’t go overseas, so people are spending their money locally. Last week I had 17 charters booked.”

The former commercial fisherman has had fully booked crews on his 7.5m White Pointer hard top throughout the holiday period and was not expecting demand to wane anytime soon.

The half-day trips, which make up 95 per cent of his business, have also proved fruitful for putting fish in the bin, with catches of between 50 and 70 common on peak days.

LISA BURD/Stuff Skipper Gary Moratti about Wild Bill as he comes back into Port Taranaki.

Fishing has certainly been high on the recreation list for holidaymakers in Taranaki with Moratti noticing the wait times at boat ramps increasing markedly.

“We’ve had mornings when you go down there and you think you’re at one of the Auckland boat ramps,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable. The only time we used to get it like that was when you had the big fishing competitions on.”

The downside to that surge in popularity for experienced fishermen is dealing with the novice crews and Moratti has seen a spike in maritime rules not being followed.

“It’s quite comical when you see guys who have gone out and spent a lot of money, but they have no idea on how to drive a boat.

“If you look at a place like Australia, you have to do a minimum of a coastguard’s skipper course, your boat has to be registered and you have to have insurance. We’ve got none of that here.”