What it's like living in New Plymouth's 68-house Kiwibuild community

Neighbours Josh Ferries and Zara Dobson, both wearing black, are loving living in New Plymouth's Kiwibuild community. Ferries lives with his wife and children Jimijean Seed, 12, Mikael Jones 14, Gabriel, 3, and Peyton Ferries, 6, and Dobson with her husband and children Leo, 11, Indie, 5 and Oliver, 8.

New Plymouth's long awaited and sometimes controversial Kiwibuild development is a little over one year old and residents say their small, tight-knit community is a raving success.

It feels homely, is an “awesome” place for children to run around and is safe, families who live there say.

When resident Zara Dobson lived in Auckland she wouldn't let her children venture beyond their driveway, now the subdivision’s streets and green parks are the youngsters' playground.

“We really love it, we're so happy,” the mother-of-three said.

The streets are covered in chalk scribbles, children spend their days riding their scooters along the smooth new footpaths, and the neighbourhood appears relatively tranquil.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The final Kiwibuild homes in Marfell sold mid-last year, and filled up in the months that followed. (File photo)

The community has a Facebook page with more than 110 members where they swap things like spades and board games, and keep in touch about the latest “scandal” on the street – like whose cat keeps pooing on one neighbour’s lawn or who’s left a scooter in someone’s driveway.

On Halloween about 30 children wandered the streets trick or treating and at Christmas most of the neighbours gathered for a meet and greet barbecue.

While the Kiwibuild subdivision could now be deemed a success, it was far from a sure thing.

When first released onto the market in 2020 the homes were a hard sell with buyers expressing anxiety about the location, smack bang in the middle of one of New Plymouth’s most run down state house areas.

Because of this the first allotment of brand-new homes, selling for far less than market value, went on a first come, first served basis.

Priced between $380,000 and $450,000, (New Plymouth’s average house price is now $747, 745) the homes were the cheapest new-builds in the district and the first tranche were snapped up by Christmas, with some people even moving from out of town to buy one.

Only later, when more homes went on the market, did a surge in demand require buyers to enter a ballot system, much to the disappointment of those who weren’t lucky enough to be drawn.

The development itself had been years in the making. Announced more than a decade ago, the homes were first derailed by the Christchurch earthquake which saw priorities shift to new homes there.

It was not until November 2018 that the Government finally got things started, announcing it would spend $23 million to build the Kiwibuild homes to create what has been dubbed the Discovery Development. Construction started the following year.

The news was welcomed by residents of Marfell. The block of land the homes would be built on had sat empty since 2008, when 28 state homes were removed from Discovery Pl and Banks St. More abandoned properties were knocked down in 2017.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Zara Dobson, her husband and their young family had to wait four months to move into their New Plymouth Kiwibuild. (Video first published June 2021)

In January last year, the Dobsons, including children Oliver, 8, Leo, 11, and Indie, 5, moved down from Auckland and signed the sale and purchase agreement for their $420,000, three-bedroom property.

For the first few months the neighbourhood was “a lot quieter” than now, as not all the houses were occupied – 26 were still waiting to be sold on the ballot system.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The community keeps in touch through a Facebook page and recently had a Christmas meet and greet barbecue. (File photo)

But, as people started moving in during the second half of last year, Dobson realised they'd made a great decision.

“I didn't expect such a cool community,” she said. “I could probably name most of my neighbours.

“If I need some sugar there's always someone.”

Plus, her kids love it too – the boys love the “freedom” of riding their scooters on the streets.

“This is where all the kids hangout.”

Dobson gives a friendly wave to each passing car and this week had a couple of the neighbourhood kids playing upstairs while she worked from home.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The two families, and their kids, love the neighbourhood.

One of her neighbours who she's got to know well is Josh Ferries, who bought his house with his wife for their children Jimijean Seed, 12, Mikael Jones, 14, Peyton Ferries, 6, and Gabriel Ferries, 3.

Ferries lives on the opposite side of the neighbourhood, and met Dobson and her family at the Christmas barbecue.

He was born and bred in Taranaki and said he was hesitant about moving to the area he'd always known as being “rough”.

But he, like Dobson, has no regrets.

“The community, it’s awesome. And everyone keeps an eye out,” Ferries said. “We get on really, really well with our neighbours.”

He'd found the amount of children in the area were great for his youngsters, too.

“There’s play dates down the road, and it's handy, we just walk down. We could make our own school.”