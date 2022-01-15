Great-grandmother who called Hāwera home for the first 95 years of her life hits 100

Hāwera-born great-grandmother Joyce Terrill turned 100 on Saturday and will be celebrating with family at her side.

Joyce Terrill never forgets a loved one’s birthday and always sends a card – even at the age of 100.

Saturday marked a century for the great-grandmother, who only moved from her Hāwera home into a New Plymouth retirement home five years ago to be closer to family.

She also only stopped driving at 95, as she didn’t want to have to manoeuvre a car around the city.

Joyce was born and bred in Hāwera, and spent her “first 95 years” there.

She left school at 14 to work and met her late husband Eric at a table tennis tournament in Ohangai in the years that followed.

“I’d never played table tennis in my life, and we won,” Joyce said.

“And she got a man at the same time,” one of her daughters, Jennifer Baker, joked.

They were married in 1942 and spent more than 60 years together before he died in 2005.

Eric was a signwriter, an artist and loved restoring vintage motorbikes, and the pair spent decades on the road together on both bikes and in cars.

There was a time when they travelled on a vintage motorbike, with Joyce in the side cart.

While she didn't have a car growing up, and only got her licence in her 40s, Joyce is still a member of the Taranaki Vintage Car Club – and will be attending a big event next week.

“She's probably the oldest member of the vintage car club,” Baker said.

“I would think so,” Joyce said.

Joyce comes from “good stock” and can name a number of family members who lived longer than 100.

But, does she feel her age? “No,” she scoffed.

Joyce has four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“She’s nana to our children and big nana to their children,” Baker said. “She still remembers 46 of us to send birthday cards to. I can't even do that.”

Baker tried to return the favour to her mum, organising cards from the likes of the Queen, Prime Minister, and Governor General, which are proudly displayed on Joyce's shelf.

The birthday girl will also get the treat of seeing about 60 of her family members for a big celebration on Saturday.

“It's the first time we’ve all been together for I don’t know how long,” Joyce said.