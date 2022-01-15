People flock to free event to have-a-go at kayak fishing

Declan Bedford (8) loves kayaking, and will soon learn how to throw a fishing line out from the vessel too.

Declan Bedford has been like a duck to water since taking up kayaking a few months ago.

And learning to fish from the vessel, alongside dad Bryan, is next on the eight-year-old’s agenda.

The Bedfords were among a stream of people who turned up at New Plymouth's Ngāmotu Beach on Saturday morning to try kayak fishing.

After cancelling its kayak fishing competition due to Covid-19, which in the past had attracted up to 180 entrants, the Taranaki Kayak Fishing Club, in association with Canoe & Kayak Taranaki, hosted the free event, which came complete with advice from experienced kayakers and a sausage sizzle.

While initially scared when he first went out on a kayak, Declan said he now loved his time on the water, especially “going over the waves and stuff”.

LISA BURD/Stuff Father-and-son duo Bryan and Declan Bedford, 8, headed to Saturday's event wanting to learn all about kayak fishing.

“I just feel really good and have fun.”

Bedford said he brought his son down in order to learn more about the sport of kayak fishing and to join the club.

The chance to have a go at kayak fishing was just the lure another father-and-son duo needed to get them out on the water too.

Brendin McCabe and 16-year-old Thomas were kayak novices, and had never tried fishing from one either.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kayak novices Thomas, 16, and Brendin McCabe were looking forward to hitting the water.

McCabe said his family had recently bought a bus, and next on the shopping list was kayaks, so Saturday’s event was the prime “try before you buy” opportunity.

He was also a keen fisherman, so being able to combine that hobby with a kayak in future held strong appeal.

“I would love to head out into the deeper parts and catch something. I would be buzzing.”

The ideal water conditions and fine weather helped attract plenty of interest, with about 20 people signing up in the first 30 minutes.

LISA BURD/Stuff Taranaki Kayak Fishing Club president Weston Newman was pleased with the level of interest in the sport he has loved for 20 years.

Taranaki Kayak Fishing Club president Weston Newman was chuffed with the interest people had in the sport he had been involved with for two decades.

He wasn’t shy either to throw out a bit of bait to net new recruits, waxing lyrical on what he regarded as the better method to catch more fish.

“I think kayakers would beat boaties – we do pretty well.”