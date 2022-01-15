Man arrested in Taranaki aggravated robbery case

A Hāwera man appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Saturday, following his arrest for aggravated robbery. (File Photo.)

A man has been charged in relation to the aggravated robbery of a Hāwera dairy.

The Hospital Supa Store on Hunter St was robbed at 7.30am on Tuesday, after two men threatened the shopkeeper, before making off with cash and cigarettes.

On Saturday, a man, who is believed to be a 20-year-old from Hāwera, appeared in New Plymouth District Court following his arrest in relation to the January 11 offending.

A police media spokeswoman said he is also facing charges of burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in connection with an incident which happened overnight on January 5 in Hāwera.

The man was remanded in custody and will reappear in court for another hearing on Monday.