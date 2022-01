New Plymouth's Fitzroy Beach is known to be busy during the summer months. (file photo)

A man is due to appear in court after allegedly exposing himself at a popular New Plymouth beach.

The incident is said to have happened on January 2 at Fitzroy Beach.

The 42-year-old is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court, in Lower Hutt, on Thursday.

He has been charged with committing an indecent act.