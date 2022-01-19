Lifeguards being recruited for Stratford's new $20m pool complex

Stratford's pool is recruiting more lifeguards for the new facility that is opening up at the end of the year. Pictured is lifeguard Ilana Kerr.

Recruitment is under way for Stratford's new $20 million aquatic centre, which is due to open by Christmas.

Stratford District Council (SDC) currently has vacancies for senior lifeguards, casual lifeguards, swim school instructors, group fitness instructors, and birthday party instructors.

“It’s a bigger facility, and we're trying to push more programmes, so more staff will be needed,” SDC aquatic services team leader Holly Baker said.

“There will be deeper waters, so our lifeguards will require more training.”

Stratford District Council/Stuff The floor plan for new Stratford pool complex.

Baker said the new facility, which will be on Portia St, is the talk of the town.

The new facility, which is under construction, will feature multiple pools including for lane swimming, learning to swim, fitness programmes, a toddler pool, and a splash pad.

It is being funded by $8m the SDC received from the Provincial Growth Fund in 2020, with the remaining $12 million being funded through rates and other external funding.

The TSB Pool Complex currently employs 15 to 20 people, one of whom is 26-year-old lifeguard coordinator Charlie Watts.

Born and raised in Essex, England, Watts has been lifeguarding since 2012.

He moved to New Zealand in 2018 and after some time in Queenstown he began his lifeguarding job in Stratford in July last year after seeing the job on a skill shortage list.

“It’s a really cool job and the people I work for are amazing.

“The job goes under the radar, but there’s loads to it and every day is different.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Federico Iriartes, lifeguard, Charlie Watts, lifeguard coordinator, and Ilana Kerr, lifeguard are part of a 15 to 20-person team at the pool.

To become a lifeguard with the TSB Pool in Stratford it starts with an application before heading in for a pre-assessment swim to make sure you're up to standard.

Then there’s course content which runs over three or four days as well as a practical assessment.

You have to be comprehensive first aid trained and will perform an out of water medical emergency test too.

The lifeguards currently range in age from 16 to 33 across casual, part-time and full time roles.

Watts said people think lifeguards just sit on a high chair twiddling their thumbs, but there was a lot more to the job.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Watts says it’s not the most glamorous role, but it’s rewarding.

In Watt’s role as lifeguard coordinator there was cleaning, recruiting, organising lifeguard training courses, as well as keeping all the current lifeguards trained.

It’s not the most glamorous job, but he loves it.

“It’s super rewarding.”