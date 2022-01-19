New Plymouth's indoor pool to shut for major maintenance work

The indoor pool at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre will be closed at the end of January. (file photo)

New Plymouth’s swimming fraternity will be heading outside for their daily dip at the end of the month as the indoor pool at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre closes for major maintenance work.

A New Plymouth District Council spokesman confirmed the indoor pool would be off limits for an extended period of time from January 31.

The pool’s filtration system, which has not been upgraded since the indoor pool opened in 1993, is being replaced and modernised, along with the ventilation system.

While the council was sorry for any inconvenience the work created, the spokesman said they had been in touch with the regular users of the pool to explain what was happening.

The cost of the work is expected to cost $500,000 and come out of existing budgets.

The aquatic centre’s outdoor pool will be available until the indoor pool was available, which is expected to be at the start of winter.

It is the first major work at the indoor pool since 2008 when new hydro slides were installed, although $100,000 was spent on maintenance in 2020 when a new sealant was added to the outdoor pool floor, along with a non-slip surface in the shallow end with a fresh coat of paint across the pool and changing rooms.

About 370,000 people use the aquatic centre annually.