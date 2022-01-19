Fire crews, helicopter still dampening down hot spots at Mt Messenger bush blaze

Taranaki fire crews, and a helicopter, worked for a second day to extinguish a blaze on steep terrain in Mount Messenger.

Taranaki crews are expecting it will take a third day to completely extinguish a controlled burn-off that went “crazy” and started a native bush fire north of New Plymouth.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to a property on Mōkau Rd, or State Highway 3, Mt Messenger, around 2.40pm on Tuesday after the farmer's burn off got out of control.

The fire spread up the steep, native tree-covered hill, into two gullies, and covered about two hectares.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rural fire officer Josh Paice spent Wednesday morning scaling the hilly terrain to dampen down hot spots.

Waitara and Urenui crews were the first on the scene, but a specialist crew and helicopter were called as they “quickly recognised this was going to be bigger than they could cope with”, Fenz Taranaki group manager Clive Lennox said.

READ MORE:

* Second helicopter on standby for fire in Mt Messenger gully

* Smoke-looking clouds on Taranaki maunga are 'just dust'

* Motorcycle catches fire in serious crash, person seriously injured



“It was a controlled burn that's gone crazy,” Lennox said. “It’s very dry in northern Taranaki at the moment.”

A second helicopter, which had been on stand by, was also called in after 6pm.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The aftermath at one section of the fire, which was about two hectares in size and spread through hills and gullies.

Rural fire officer Josh Paice said crews did not leave until about 9pm that night and were back 7.30am on Wednesday.

The firefighter of almost five years was covered in soot, and had spent the morning hiking up the hilly terrain and working to extinguish along the fire line.

It was serious work, but Paice and the specialist crew, made up of volunteers from New Plymouth and Hāwera, remained upbeat in the heat.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff In spite of the hills and heat, The steep hills and heat still couldn't take the smile off Paice's face.

They also had a helicopter with a bucket assisting again.

The helicopter was collecting water from a neighbour’s dam on the hill, while water was also being sucked from the nearby stream for the firefighters on the ground.

Small areas were continuing to flare up around noon on Wednesday.

This was the region's first bigger scrub fire of the season, Lennox, the Fenz Taranaki group manager, said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fenz Taranaki group manager Clive Lennox said this was a timely reminder to always have a plan when undertaking a burn-off, and said people's shouldn't hesitate to ask for advice.

He said the crews would work all day on Wednesday, and into Thursday – but probably would not need the assistance of the helicopter on the third day.

Lennox said gave “big ups" to the “awesome” volunteers, who all had day jobs but were instead scaling the hills to fight the fire.

The farmer who lit the fire would not be prosecuted, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A helicopter collected water from a neighbour's dam to help extinguish the blaze.

Lennox said people will undertake burn-offs for “years and years and years” and sometimes just one small thing goes wrong, and can lead to a blaze like this.

But, he said it was still a timely reminder to people to be careful.

“At this time of the year it is imperative they have a plan in regards to burning,” he said. “Try not to light something you can't put out yourself. And we are always available for advice.”