Turtle tamed by council staff after tip-off

A turtle has been picked up by the Taranaki Regional Council after being found on a walkway in Bell Block.

A potentially invasive turtle’s time in the wilds of Bell Block is over after she was cornered and captured following what is believed to be more than a year on the run.

The red-eared slider turtle, or Trachemys scripta elegans, had been spotted at various hideouts in the north Taranaki town, but was tracked down by Taranaki Regional Council senior ecologist Halema Jamieson, who literally picked up the semiaquatic spinster following a timely tip-off from a member of the public.

Don’t be fooled, the council warned in a statement: “Red-eared slider turtles are one of the world’s worst invasive pest species, with the potential to cause serious ecological damage if they become established in the wild.”

Now, before any vigilante turtle hunting mobs gather their nets and head for the wetlands of Bell Block, it’s important to note there have been no widespread sightings of the species, despite them being the most commonly traded turtle in the world.

However, there have been some sightings around New Plymouth in recent years, including another on Dillon Dr in Bell Block just a few months ago.

Jamieson warned that, if left to roam, the captured female “may well have encountered a male and bred” as has happened in other parts of the country.

So concerned is the Auckland Council, it recently announced pet stores in the super city will no longer be able to stock the breed from September.

“With temperatures rising in New Zealand we know this species is now able to successfully hatch eggs in the wild, which is a major concern,” Jamieson said.

“They can live for up to 50 years and produce around 400 offspring. They are omnivorous and eat everything, including eggs and chicks from birds’ nests, native reptiles and fish. They also carry disease.”

TRC/Stuff Kawe, the Australian eastern water dragon, lived near New Plymouth's Herekawe Stream for at least 18 months before it was captured.

Despite its invasive nature, the turtle has not been euthanised.

Instead, it is in an enclosure in Jamieson’s backyard, where she has been neighboured by the eastern water dragon that was captured on the Herekawe Stream and was also considered a biosecurity risk.

TRC environment services manager Steve Ellis urged people to think carefully about their pet choice.

“A turtle is for life – can you commit to that? And if you do have one you can no longer care for, don’t just set it free.”