Police release name of man killed in coastal Taranaki crash

The crash happened just after 9am on Monday morning on State Highway 45, north of Opunake.

The man who died after his car collided with a stock truck near Opunake on Monday has been named by police.

He was 47-year-old Andrew Johnathan de Bruyn, of New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 45, Oaonui, around 9.10am on Monday.

The truck driver was not injured.

The road was closed in both directions until later in the afternoon while the serious crash unit investigated and the truck was removed.

The truck was carrying three bulls, which were unhurt, and later transported from the scene by another vehicle.

In a statement on Friday, police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“Police extend our sympathies to his loved ones,” the statement said.

It was the second fatal crash on Taranaki roads this year, after Avango Siau, 33, died in on St Aubyn St, New Plymouth, in the early hours of January 1.