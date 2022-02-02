Taranaki basketball players get ready for three-aside tournament

Taranaki Thunder and the Taranaki Airs training for a 3X3 basketball tournament, L-R Joellen How, Lauren Tewhata, Esra McGoldrick and Caitlin O'Connell.

Taranaki basketball is gearing up for a three-aside tournament in which men and women players will get paid the same for the first time.

The Schick 3X3 Cup will be held from February 10 to 12 at the ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill, with Taranaki Thunder and Taranaki Airs taking part.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mountain Airs general manager Mitchell Langton said. “It’s a great initiative.’’

In 3x3 basketball, which debuted at the Olympics for the first time last year and will also feature at the Commonwealth Games in July, there are four players – three of them on the court and the other a sub.

The tournament was supposed to be held last year got postponed because of Covid-19, Langton said.

‘’At this stage it’s still going ahead, but with no crowds.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Taranaki Airs training for a 3x3 tournament in Invercargill in February.

The teams formed from a draft so have players from inside and outside the region.

There will be 10 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams playing in 70 games across six sessions.

There was a 3X3 tournament held in 2020 with the Southland Sharks and Auckland Dream taking home the men’s and women’s 3X3 Basketball national titles respectively.

Taranaki Thunder: Joellen How, (Captain), Esra McGoldrick, Caitlin O'Connell, Lauren Tewhata.

Taranaki Airs: Tai Wynyard, (Captain), Joshua Aitcheson, Carlin Davison, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape.