First suspected positive case of Omicron confirmed in Taranaki

A passenger on a flight to New Plymouth is suspected to have tested positive for the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant.

Just one day after Taranaki was deemed free of Covid, a suspected positive case of Omicron has been announced.

On Wednesday, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) confirmed a positive Covid-19 test result had come back in New Plymouth.

In a statement, TDHB Covid-19 response manager Gillian Campbell said the positive case was a person who was on the same flight as the Air NZ attendant, who is counted in the January Omicron cluster, linked to a Nelson family.

She said the case had been isolating since being identified as a close contact and will added to the official Ministry of Health figures on Thursday.

“We expected that we could get some positive results from the flight exposure into New Plymouth last week, and that appears to be the situation with the new case,” Campbell said in the statement.

“Whole genome sequencing is underway but, in the interim, this case is being treated as a suspected Omicron.”

She said the public health team had started investigation work to see if there were any “additional exposure events”, and said any new locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website.

As of 2pm, no locations other than the flights in and out of New Plymouth had been identified.

“All close contacts identified to date are in isolation and being tested for Covid-19.”

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern provides an update on the Omicron outbreak and booster shots at the post-cabinet press conference.

Nine members of a Motueka family, who tested positive for the Covid-19 variant, flew back to Nelson on January 16 on a flight shared by an Air NZ crew member, who later tested positive.

The attendant had worked on a further four flights, including flight NZ 5049 from Auckland to New Plymouth at 7.50pm on January 19, and flight NZ 5042 from New Plymouth to Auckland at 1.50pm the following day.

At the weekend, a passenger on one of the flights, Callum Montrose, spoke to Stuff and said he got a call while working in the city on Saturday to tell him that he was a close contact.

Montrose was originally due to fly home to Nelson on Sunday, but now had to isolate at a motel until Saturday.

On Wednesday, Montrose said he had already returned a negative test.

He expected his second one to take place around midday, and would then wait until he could head home.

This is the first case of Covid-19 in Taranaki since a case connected to the Eltham cluster was announced on January 6 and one day after the Ministry of Health website acknowledged Taranaki as having no active cases.

It also came on the same day the Government announced its three-stage plan to handle Omicron outbreak.

The plan will see a reduction in self-isolation requirements, and testing requirements loosened to allow for Covid-19 cases to release themselves from isolation after going 72 hours without symptoms, as well as prioritising PCR lab testing for “priority populations” when daily cases are in their thousands.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki vaccination boss Bevan Clayton-Smith said the region was tracking about the national average for child vaccinations and boosters.

With a suspected Omicron case now in Taranaki, Campbell said vaccinations “must now be a priority for everyone”.

She encouraged people to get their boosters as soon as they can, and to get children aged 5 and older vaccinated, now the paediatric jab was approved.

Taranaki vaccination boss Bevan Clayton-Smith said the region was doing well when it came to boosters and child doses - sitting near and above the national average.

As of Tuesday, 21,917 booster shots had been given in Taranaki – which was 63 per cent of the 102,147 people aged 12 and older considered eligible in the region. The national average is 61 per cent.

He said 54 per cent of the Māori eligible population had been boosted too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Luke Mottern, 8, got vaccinated in New Plymouth at the weekend.

When it came to youngsters, Clayton-Smith said 12 per cent of Māori children had been vaccinated, which was the national average.

And across the region, 21 per cent of all children had been vaccinated so far, with 2675, out 12,748, getting jabbed.

“Except for Auckland [which is well ahead] we’re looking very favourable.”

Meanwhile, the New Plymouth District Council reported few incidents of people being turned away from public facilities after the introduction of its vaccination pass requirement at libraries, museums and pools on Wednesday.

A spokesman said only two people had been turned away, while they had received only a handful of complaints.