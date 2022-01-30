A third Covid-19 case reported in Taranaki on Sunday

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms. (Video first published on January 22, 2022)

A third case of Covid-19 has been reported in Taranaki.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the person is a known close contact of cases linked to the Hawke’s Bay region, and had been isolating in South Taranaki while waiting for test results.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Covid-19 Testing Station at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth.

This brings the number of active cases in the Taranaki community to three.

Two new places of interest were named in New Plymouth – Burger Fuel and TummyMate General Store.

Anyone who ate in at Burger Fuel on Tuesday, January 25, between 2pm and 3pm is deemed a close contact and needs to get tested.

People who had takeaways from Burger Fuel during the same time period are advised to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Burger Fuel New Plymouth would not comment on Sunday, saying they were still working through the Ministry of Health guidelines.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Burgerfuel New Plymouth is one of two places of interest announced on Sunday

Anyone who visited TummyMate General Store, at 483 Devon St East, Strandon, between 3-3.30pm on January 25 should self-monitor until Friday.

The Ministry is also advising anyone who attended the Waikato music festival Soundsplash between 21-23 January to get tested.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff TummyMate General Store, on Devon St East, is the other location of interest.

“All attendees must get tested immediately, if they haven’t already,” Gillian Campbell, Taranaki’s Covid-19 response manager, said. “Please inform the testing centre you were at the festival.

“Our advice remains the same for anyone in the region who is feeling unwell with even the mildest of symptoms: please get tested and isolate until your test results come back negative. If you test positive the Public Health team will be in contact with further advice.”

Thursday saw the second positive case in the region linked to the January Omicron cluster.

The person is a household contact of a case reported on Wednesday. This person was on the same flight as an infected Air NZ attendant.

At that stage the Taranaki DHB confirmed the 35 people who had been identified as close contacts associated with the flights in and out of New Plymouth had all been compliant and were isolating and being tested.

In Taranaki, 96,358 people – 94 per cent of the eligible population – have had one dose of the vaccine, latest Ministry of Health figures show, and 9399 people – 92 per cent – have had two.