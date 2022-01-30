Showjumping final a big success despite Covid restrictions

Nicholas Beal, of Auckland, riding Sacramento at the show jumping event in Hāwera on Sunday.

The best showjumpers in the country gathered in Hāwera over the weekend – but no spectators were allowed to watch them because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Taranaki Equestrian Jumping World Cup Final took at place at the Egmont A&P Showgrounds between Friday and Sunday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Carissa McCall riding Oaks Diabella. The pair were winners of the Pro-Am Rider Series class.

Hundreds of horses and riders from all over the country attended, all following the very strict red traffic light rules, including masks and social distancing.

They included Tegan Fitzsimon, from West Melton, who won her third POLi Payments FEI World Cup (New Zealand League) Series on Saturday, riding Windermere Cappuccino.

Tanya Hansen, chairman of Taranaki Equestrian Jumping, said they were very pleased with how the event went.

‘’Really stoked. The Egmont A & P Association have the best facilities in the country. Taranaki got lots of compliments. And we have an amazing committee. They’re a really hard-working bunch of volunteers.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Alexandra Hammond and Le Bam placed third in the Pro-Am Series class.

But the Covid-19 rules meant there were no spectators, and as competitors could only bring one support person there were no families, she said.

The Ministry of Health and police came to audit the event.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Paxton Conder, from the Waikato, riding La Fonteyn.

It was ‘’great weather and it would have been amazing to open it to spectators”, Hansen said.

‘’We managed to run the event successfully within Covid limits.’’