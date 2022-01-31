Investigation rules arson as cause of Taranaki house fire

The flames from the fire could be seen from the top of a nearby hill on Otaraoa Rd, Tikorangi, on January 15. (File Photo)

A fire which destroyed an empty house in rural north Taranaki was deliberately lit, says the fire investigator in charge of the case.

By the time firefighters arrived at the Otaraoa Rd property in Tikorangi about 10pm on January 15, the house was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Waitara and New Plymouth spent five hours at the scene ensuring the fire was safely out, prior to the investigation into its cause getting underway.

On Monday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) investigator Christine McGinty confirmed her finding that the blaze had been deliberately set.

LISA BURD/Stuff A police cordon was in place at the Otaraoa Rd property at the time of the fire and officers are now investigating after the cause was deemed suspicious. (File Photo)

The matter had been handed over to police to follow up, she said.

A police communications spokeswoman said the arson investigation was under way and initial enquiries had been made into the matter.

She said no charges had been filed.

Both FENZ and police confirmed no one was injured as a result of the fire, or was present at the scene when emergency services arrived, although McGinty said it appeared people had been staying at the property prior to the blaze.