Two Taranaki Crossing workers airlifted off maunga in three days

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was called on Sunday and Tuesday to pull people working on the Taranaki Crossing from the mountain.

Two men working on a multi million-dollar project on Taranaki Maunga have been airlifted off the mountain within days of each other.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was first called on Sunday, after a digger operator was seriously injured when the machine he was in slipped down an eight-metre bank while working on the Taranaki Crossing project.

Then on Tuesday, a second man working on the project suffered a medical event and was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the Holly Hut track around 9am on Sunday, and the helicopter crew had to free the digger operator and fly him to Taranaki Base Hospital.

The Taranaki District Health Board said the man, in his 40s, was due to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

“The worksite has been made safe and closed down pending further investigation,” Department of Conservation (DOC) strategic projects manager, Carl Whittleston, said.

DOC/Supplied The digger had been working on the Holly Hut track on Sunday morning. (File photo)

“We are keeping close contact with the contractor and their crew to check on their wellbeing and prepare a plan for how to start works again safely.”

Whittleston said the digger remained on the mountain and there was no environmental risk.

While work on that site had been stopped, four other track upgrades were still underway, he said.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said it had been notified of the incident and were making inquiries to determine their next steps.

Once finished, the Taranaki Crossing experience will bring in up to 40,000 visitors and $3.7 million annually.

The operator works for a contractor “engaged by DOC” to upgrade the Taranaki Crossing tracks this summer, Whittleston said.

“We have been receiving frequent updates on the operator.”

Meanwhile, Whittleston confirmed the man airlifted to Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday was also working on the project.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the helicopter was called around 8.30am after a man was left in critical condition after suffering a medical event.

The Taranaki Crossing is a project being undertaken within Te Papakura o Taranaki (Egmont National Park) and will see 25 kilometres of track upgraded, the popular Pouakai Hut upgraded or replaced, and a bridge built across the Manganui Gorge.

In 2019, the project was granted $13.3 million through the Provincial Growth Fund, but has also been funded by local and national organisations.

Work began in February 2020 and it is expected more than $25m will be spent on the project by next year, when it is expected to be complete.