Womad proceeding cautiously until decision on whether to go ahead is made in two weeks

Whether or not Womad 2022 will go ahead is yet to be decided.

The final decision on whether Womad will go ahead this year or become another casualty of Covid-19 has yet to be made.

But planning is still going ahead for the New Plymouth event “with extreme caution’’, Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (Taft) chief executive Suzanne Porter said in a statement.

Taft is responsible for staging Womad, and they have until February 18 to make a final decision.

Womad 2022 is scheduled to run in Pukekura Park's Bowl of Brooklands from March 18 to 20.

Womad NZ is working with local, provincial, and national agencies and will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary, Porter said.

‘’It will be heart-breaking if we cancel this close to presenting, with so much hard work and ongoing support from so many people to get us to this point. This situation is entirely out of our control, but the community's safety is paramount.’

‘’Womad NZ would not have been able to get this far without the support of the New Plymouth District Council and the underwrite approved by the council to help TAFT produce Womad 2022 here in Taranaki.

‘’The Events Transition Support Payment scheme (ETSP) requirements mean we won't have a final decision until 18 February if the festival can proceed.’’

If the event does have to be cancelled, all tickets will automatically roll over to Womad NZ 2023, which is set for March 17 to 19.

All tickets will remain valid and at 2022 prices.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland said her organisation supported TAFT as they balanced all the factors they needed to take into account for a decision.

‘’And, we’ll continue to support TAFT, whatever the outcome.’’