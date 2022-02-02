Limited entry for Saturday's Taranaki Cup meeting

The Taranaki Cup meeting at the New Plymouth Raceway will have a limited crowd on Saturday.

Saturday’s Taranaki Cup meeting at the New Plymouth Raceway will be held behind closed doors, with a limited number of owners, members, sponsors and hospitality guests allowed on course.

Taranaki Racing Club chief executive Carey Hobbs said up to 500 people would be allowed past the gates, but they would be put in pods of 100 in separate areas with their own facilities.

The meeting, which features the Group 3 Powerworx Taranaki Cup and Platinum Homes 2-Year-Old Classic, usually draws one of the biggest crowds of the racing season in the region.

However, the move last month into the Government’s Covid-19 red light level scuppered plans for open entry.

Glenn Jeffrey/Fairfax NZ/Stuff There will be no fashion in the field at this year’s Taranaki Cup meeting. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* Harness racing returns to Taranaki

* New horse training facility could cost up to $10 million

* Ponies pound the track as Taranaki Kids Kartz club hosts harness racing



“It’s not ideal, but we’ve done it all before and we have to be thankful we’ve got racing at all,” Hobbs said.

The Taranaki Cup meeting was scheduled to be the highlight of a busy three days of racing in the region with two combined harness club meetings being held in Hāwera on Friday and Sunday.

Hobbs said the Taranaki, Stratford and Hāwera harness clubs had worked hard to schedule the only North Island meeting on a grass track which would be the first time they had raced in more than a year.

“Racing enthusiasts from all over New Zealand were booked to take part in these three days of cross-code racing,” Hobbs said.

While the two meetings in Hāwera would go ahead, attendance would be limited to 300.