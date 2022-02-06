One new Covid case in Taranaki on Sunday

One new Covid-19 case has been reported in Taranaki. Pictured is Kaima'i of Ngaruahine

One new Covid-19 case was reported in Taranaki on Sunday.

Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) confirmed it was a positive case in South Taranaki linked to the Northland cluster.

A TDHB spokesperson said the new case may not be reported in the Ministry of Health’s official numbers on Sunday due to the timing of the notification.

There were now eight active cases in the region – three in New Plymouth and five in South Taranaki.

The affected person and their household contacts are isolating in South Taranaki, and at this stage there are no new locations of interest for the region.

Positive Covid-19 wastewater detections have also been reported in Hāwera from samples taken on February 1 and 2, and in New Plymouth on February 3.

There has been no detection of Covid-19 in wastewater in the samples taken on February 2 for Eltham, Kaponga, Mania, Opunake, Patea, Stratford and Waverley.

There were 224 tests carried out on Friday and Saturday and 3342 vaccinations administered.

To date 33,070 people have had booster shots, and 4,504 tamariki have received their first dose.

Community testing centres are open across Waitangi weekend.

Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth (access off Tukapa St) will be open Monday 9am-3pm.

Hāwera Hospital, Hunter St, will be open Monday 10am-2pm.