Rising construction costs blow out Taranaki Base Hospital rebuild budget by $25m

The Taranaki Base Hospital rebuild, called Project Maunga, will now be completed at the end of 2024.

The cost of Taranaki’s hospital rebuild has gone up by $25 million to $325m, and the finish date has been pushed out by a year to the end of 2024.

Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said the impact of current market conditions and Covid-19 were to blame.

‘’This reflects the increase in costs since the project budget was cast in 2019, before the pandemic started,’’ TDHB chief financial officer George Thomas said.

The rebuild is the second part of a three-stage project and includes the new East Wing building, which will include an emergency department, radiology, maternity services, and coronary care.

READ MORE:

* Hospital rebuild needs 40,000 cubic metres of soil dug removed

* Taranaki District Health Board counts the cost of Covid-19



The contingency allowance for cost increases has already been used up, Thomas said.

‘’An additional contingency allowance is being discussed as a buffer for future cost movements. Currently, the cost escalation against the original budget is approximately $25m, with the contingency provision to be finalised.’’

But despite the set-backs and financial constraints, Project Maunga Stage Two will continue as planned and within scope, subject to the revisions in the budget.

The estimated completion date ofStage Twowas the end of 2023, Thomas said.

‘’This was based on the project’s concept design when the business case was submitted to the Ministry of Health in 2018.

‘’Further revisions of the completion date have resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused work to cease during lockdowns and supply chain interruptions since early 2020.’’

Supply chain issues and labour constraints, amongst other factors, continue to cause delays, Thomas said, so a timeline taking these things into account has pushed the forecast for completion out to the end of 2024.

However, they have modified the redevelopment programme to ensure some parts of the project will be finished sooner, he said.

‘’For example, the new renal building is on schedule for completion and to be operational by September 2022.’’

The project team is evaluating other key services of the programme that can be delivered earlier as the project progresses.

The hospital is not the only big project in the region to be affected by increases in construction costs because of Covid.

The Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary (formerly known as St Mary's) redevelopment, including earthquake strengthening Taranaki Cathedral, has blown out by $500,000 to $16.5m, and the proposed $200m Mt Messenger bypass has gone up $80 million since it was first announced.

And last year the Taranaki Regional Council said rising costs posted a ‘’significant risk’’ to the rebuild of Yarrow Stadium, by vowed to stay within budget even if meant tweaking the $50m repair project.

Meanwhile, Taranaki DHB has received $1.18m from a $100m Government capital works fund to prepare for Covid-19.

‘’This money is specifically for capital works to strengthen and add resilience to existing service infrastructure in our emergency departments, maternity and wards in preparation for potential hospital admissions from the spread of Covid-19 in the community,’’ Thomas said.

Taranaki DHB is ‘’fortunate to get the funding’’ which has contributed significantly to the planning and preparation work which commenced several months ago to help manage Covid-19 in the community, he added.

The money is separate to the funding for the hospital rebuild.