Police's lost and found collection illustrates the 'good, honest people of Taranaki'

Janis Moore has been working in lost and found at the New Plymouth Police Station for 20 years, and believes there are “more good people in the world than bad”.

Every week at least a dozen wallets are handed into the New Plymouth Police Station – along with the odd set of false teeth.

And, the station's lost and found boxes hold countless sets of keys, sunglasses, as well as jewellery and phones.

In the past week, a Feilding woman’s phone and wallet with $250 inside were handed in, as well as $2500 cash that was found on the ground, and those scenarios reinforce frontline support officer Janis Moore's theory.

“There are good and honest people out there,” she says. “I still believe there's more good people in the world than bad.”

READ MORE:

* Honest like no other: Woman bowled over by return of phone, $250 cash lost in Taranaki

* Treasure hunter finds irreplaceable necklace lost off New Plymouth coast

* Metal detectorist finds wedding ring lost at the bottom of New Plymouth lake

* Who is the lord (and lady) of these rings found in a supermarket?



Moore has worked for NZ Police for 35 years – she started out as a constable, before having children and moving into a civilian role.

For the last two decades she's been part of a team who, along with a number of other roles, man the lost and found.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Paulette Morton is happy to be home in Feilding with her phone and wallet after losing them, and then getting them back, while visiting New Plymouth at the weekend.

It was Moore who reunited Paulette Morton with her phone and wallet, after she lost them in New Plymouth while visiting from Manawatū.

“I don’t know who handed it in,” Moore says. “I had tried to find her (Paulette), and then she randomly walked in the door.

“I said ‘God you’re lucky’.”

But, actually, Moore says it’s not uncommon with countless items handed in every day.

“All the time. People assume if it's lost, it’s gone forever. But not always.”

Moore and her team this week also played their part in reuniting a shop owner with the $2500 he dropped in a mad dash through the rain.

“It was handed in prior to it being reported lost. I still believe in the goodness of humans.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Moore knows all too well what it’s like to reunite people with their belongings.

Day to day, they get everything from bicycles to rings – with the occasional “weird” set of false teeth or hearing aides.

They're always busiest in summer, and after concerts at the Bowl of Brooklands.

And while Moore and her team do their best to track down item's owners, they often have to wait for people to get in touch.

“If they've never been in trouble with the police, we don’t have a record of them.”

If Moore and her team can't find the owners of belongings under the value of $50, the items are destroyed after a month.

Items worth more than $50 – other than phones and wallets – will be kept for two months, before the finder is offered the goods.

“If the finder doesn’t want it, it goes to auction."

But, after 20 years of reuniting people with their belongings, Moore knows one thing for sure: “Whatever is lost, it means something to somebody.”

It still brings a tear to her eye talking about the time she returned a widower his wedding ring.

He'd come in to the station and described the ring's “quite distinctive pattern”, and months later supermarket staff bought it in, after finding it while cleaning out their freezers.

“He said, ‘I feel like you’ve just given me part of my wife back’. He cried, I cried.”