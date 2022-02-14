Man charged in connection with Taranaki shooting which injured woman

A man charged in connected with a shooting at a Taranaki property on January 13 is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday. (File Photo)

A man is due to appear in court following a shooting at a north Taranaki property on Sunday afternoon.

About 4pm, emergency services were called to the Hutchins St address in Waitara after a woman suffered moderate injuries.

She was assessed at the scene by the ambulance staff.

A Taranaki District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman, who is in her 50s, had been admitted to hospital and was in a stable condition.

A police media spokesperson confirmed a 34-year-old man was due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday, where he faced several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and threatening to kill.

A car seen leaving the address on Sunday was stopped by police shortly afterwards, and a firearm was located.

However, members of the Armed Offenders Squad did not respond to Sunday’s incident, the spokesperson said.